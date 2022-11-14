Trans News Now 11/14/22

Spread the love

Rebecca Blankenship won a write-in campaign to join the Berea Community School Board in Kentucky. She is the first openly transgender person to win an election in Kentucky, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

In Montana, Zoey Zephyr is the first transgender person to be elected to the state legislature, and SJ Howell is the first non-binary person elected to the state legislature. Both represent Missoula. KTVH-TV has this story.

Shortly after winning the election, Zoey Zephyr was on a flight, and ended up talking to the stewardess, who it turns out has a transgender son. She talks about the incident on social media. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Voters in Nevada appear to have approved a referendum which will extend non-discrimination protections to outlaw discrimination on account of gender identity or sexual orientation. The Advocate has this story.

Tuesday of this week was election day in the United States. James Roesener was elected to the New Hampshire state House of Representatives. He is the first transgender male to be elected to a state legislature. He is 26-years-old. NPR has this story.

Not all of the news from the election is good. Governor Greg Abbott won re-election in Texas, despite his mistreatment of transgender Texans (especially transgender minors). This story comes from them.

Governor Abbott was not the only governor with anti-transgender leanings to be re-elected. Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently got the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors, was also re-elected. The Advocate has this story.

The day after the election, lawmakers in Tennessee pre-filed a bill which would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors with gender dysphoria in the state. This is the third such bill to be introduced in Tennessee in the last six years. The Hill has this story.

Lawmakers in Tennessee also pre-filed a bill to outlaw drag shows. This story comes from them.

LGBTQ Nation reports that if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives, they may push to ban transgender athletes and medical care for transgender youth nationwide. Such bills would likely be vetoed by President Biden.

Students in Arkansas walked out of classes to protest anti-transgender decisions by their school board. KAIT-TV/KATV-TV has this story.

Saturday Night Live had Dave Chappelle as guest host this past week. Some writers walked out to protest the choice of host, according to them and many other media outlets. According to Mr. Chappelle’s representatives, there was no such tension. CNN Newswire has that part of the story.

Nonbinary actor Janelle Monae plays the part of Benoit Blanc’s former business partner in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. You can find a link to the trailer in them.

The new film Homebody takes the body-switch concept and gives it a transgender twist. Out Traveler has this story.

Tommy Dorfman is directing a new movie she wrote, called I Wish You All The Best. She has just signed her leading man, Corey Fogelmanis. He will be playing Ben, a “creative, bright, and introverted” teen who is also nonbinary. This story comes from Out.com.

We told you about Jordan Gray, the transgender performer who stripped as part of her act on Friday Night Live on British television. The British television regulator, Ofcom, received 1,644 complaints about the act. However, Ofcom says it will not investigate. PinkNews has this story.

The 2023 Keystone Conference is looking for speakers, presenters and workshop moderators to cover a diverse range of topics that appeal to the spectrum of Transgender individuals, their families and friends. The ‘deadline’ to submit is January 15th, 2023. Get more information on the TransCentral website.

Brian Nguyen, a 19-year-old transgender woman, won the Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant in New Hampshire. This is the first time a transgender woman has won any pageant that leads up to the Miss America pageant. This story comes from The National Desk.

Late gay Latino veteran and drag queen José Julio Sarria has been overlooked, again, for induction into the California Hall of Fame. An editorial in the Bay Area Reporter chides the governor for not recognizing Sarria’s contributions to LGBTQ rights. Thanks to Ms. Bob Davis for the link to the story.

Justin Trudeau was a special guest on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World. He is the first world leader to appear on any show in the Drag Race franchise. The Advocate has this story.

YouTube beauty influencer Nikita Dragun is being held in a Miami jail. NPR and many other media outlets say that she is being held in a men’s jail. However, WPLG-TV reports that Miami-Dade County officials deny that she is being held in a men’s jail.

A court case in Scotland is testing the idea that transgender women can count as women for representation on public boards. It is seen as a stand-in for the legality of reforming the Gender Recognition Act. This continuing story comes from The Guardian.

Eddie Izzard talks about political ambitions and fears of what is happening the LGBTQ rights, especially transgender rights, and more. PinkNews has this story.

HSBC, a British multinational bank formerly known as Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, has announced a new health care policy for employees with gender dysphoria. They will cover diagnosis, mental health counseling, medical treatment (checkups and medicines), speech therapy, and surgery, as recommended. This story comes from The Daily Mail.

Recently, Virgin Atlantic changed its uniform policy, allowing male staff to wear skirts and female staff to wear trousers. This week, British Airways announced that male staff may wear make-up, and female staff don’t have to wear make-up. The Advocate Channel has this story.

The government of Peru has officially apologized to Azul Rojas Marin, a transgender woman who was beaten and raped in 2008. She was the victim of police brutality. This story comes from The Los Angeles Blade.

The government of Singapore is one of dozens which require proof of sterilization before they recognize a change of legal gender. The AP has a story about the problems which such a policy causes.

The Arizona Mirror has a story about a family which is relocating from Arizona to protect their transgender daughter from Arizona politicians.

Intersex conditions happen not only in people, but also in other species. LGBTQ Nation has the story of a cat who has neither male nor female sex organs, a condition that is so rare, it has no name.

