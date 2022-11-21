Twit Awards for the Week 11/21/22

Spread the love

In celebrating the Republican majority in the new House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted, “I’ve read through the proposed @HouseGOP conference rules resolutions for the 118th Congress and gender pronouns and family names are not banned like they are now under Nancy Pelosi.” The message has several people scratching their heads, since family names are certainly not banned, and declaring your gender pronouns is encouraged. Oh, the singular they is permitted as a non-binary gender pronoun, but one can declare male or female pronouns, too. For making a huge deal out of “gender pronouns and family names” and for tripping all over herself while doing so, Marjorie Taylor Greene gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Oli London is a conservative influencer. Mr. London paid for 18 operations in order to become “a gender-fluid Korean.” Mr. London claims he is now “transitioning” back to being a British man. In other words, he is “detransitioning” from an identity which he only assumed in order to “own the libs.” (He won’t admit that it was all a political stunt, but it was.) The operations were actually plastic surgery, which did give him an appearance which more approximated that of a Korean, but none that we know had anything to do with gender. Not surprisingly, he now shows up on Tucker Carlson’s show, complaining about the erosion of the alpha male. For showing how little they understand gender, and for making a mockery of their own position on the matter, Oli London and Tucker Carlson get a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Matt Walsh took a question from an audience member who asked how one who believes in God can attack a transgender person whose gender God created. Matt Walsh answered that transgender people get our gender not from God but from mental illness. He cited no passages from the Bible, from Christian scholarship, or from mental health experts of the present. In plain English, it is so because he has so spoken. For giving himself nearly divine power, and for going well out of his expertise in discussing what constitutes mental illness, Matt Walsh gets a Twit Award. Media Matters for America has a transcript, but no video, as that would violate YouTube policy.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Opinion