Trans News Now 11/13/23

Last Tuesday was election day.

Andrea Jenkins was elected to her third term as a member of the Minneapolis City Council. She is a Black transgender woman. She won her race by 38 votes, according to The Advocate.

In Virginia, Danica Roem was elected to the state Senate. She is the first transgender person elected to that august body. The 19th has this story.

The American Principles Project spent at least $2,000,000 on ads and phone calls stressing that Andy Bashear opposes restrictions on transgender people. Bashear won his re-election to govern Kentucky. This story is part of an election wrap-up in Them.

Another big loser in the election was Moms 4 Liberty. The group, which supports “parents rights,” by which they mean outing every transgender child, not only to the child’s parents, but to every parent. The candidates whom they backed for school boards lost all across the country. The Advocate has this story.

We reported last week that plaintiffs in Tennessee asked the Supreme Court to review a ruling on a pre-trial motion, which denied a stay on a law banning gender-affirming care for minors. This week, plaintiffs in a similar case in Kentucky also asked the Supreme Court to review that decision. This story comes from The Advocate.

A federal judge in Florida dismissed a lawsuit that challenged Florida’s ban on transgender athletes. CBS News has this story.

As the U.S. House of Representatives gets back to work on funding the government, the Republicans in the House have tried to attach restrictions on gender-affirming care to seven different funding bills. This story comes from Roll Call.

This week, the Republican candidates for president held their third debate. For the third time, former President Trump was not there. Although they admitted that the election the previous day did not go well for them, these Republicans are stuck spouting the same anti-transgender views which cost them at the ballot box. This is part of a story in PinkNews about Dr. Marci Bowers, who has opposed these anti-transgender policies.

A gay man known as Shape Shifter is suing Fenway Community Health Center, claiming that approving him for HRT and for gender-confirmation surgery was actually illegal, as it violates a section of the Affordable Care Act which protects gay people from conversion therapy City Journal has this story.

A new medical study shows less correlation between high BMI rate and problems with chest masculinization surgery. This story comes from Them.

The American Heart Association reports that transgender people living in rural communities in the U.S. are more likely to have undiagnosed conditions which could lead to heart issues. These conditions include obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

The actors union SAG-AFTRA settled their strike against the studios just in time for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to hold its premiere with actors present. Out.com was very impressed with Hunter Schafer’s presentation on the red carpet.

Alexandra Billings is preparing an autobiographical show for Broadway. The show is called S/He And Me, and will be coming to Broadway next year. This story comes from Out.com.

JKN Global Group, the company owned by Thai transgender woman Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, has announced it is bankrupt, due to a “liquidity problem.” This is the company which owns the Miss Universe pageant. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Blizzard Entertainment announced that Overwatch 2 will have a non-binary hero. This story comes from Them>

The Trevor Project has left X. They say that since Elon Musk took over the social media site, it has become unsafe for transgender people. The Advocate has this story.

Last week, we gave a Twit Award to some leaders of the Baptist Church, for their handling of a situation in which F.L. “Bubba” Copeland, mayor of Smiths Station, Alabama, and pastor, announced on social media that he presents as a “curvy transgender” woman “to relieve stress.” The revelation caused him a great deal of stress, so much so that he committed suicide this week. Our deepest condolences to his family. The Advocate has this story.

Dennis Hodges, the founding pastor of the Church of Yeshua Ha Mashiach, was fired from the Leon L. William San Diego County Human Relations Commission after he made some anti-transgender remarks. He is now suing for not being re-appointed to the Citizens Advisory Board on Police/Community Relations, and he feels that the refusal to re-appoint him to the police/community board is due to his comments saying, “transgenderism. . .is an abomination in the eyes of God.” This story comes from the San Diego Union Tribune.

Glamour magazine has named transgender model Geena Rocero to its 2023 Women of the Year list. This has, of course, caused right wing “news” outlets to go ballistic. Calling Ms. Rocero “a man in a dress” doesn’t change the fact that she is a lovely woman who deserves making the list. Congratulations to her from TGForum. Get more on the story, including some of the hate directed at Ms. Rocero, from KOMO News.

The Church of England has a non-binary priest. Bingo Allison is profiled by PinkNews.

The Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith, part of the Catholic Church, has ruled that “transsexuals” can be baptized. We can also be godparents for a baptism, if a local priest is willing to accept us, and we can witness a marriage at a church. Reuters has this story.

