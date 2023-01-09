Trans News Now 1/9/23

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

Zooey Zephyr has been sworn in, and has begun to serve as the first transgender member of the Montana state legislature. This story comes from them.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issued a proclamation to strengthen non-discrimination rights for LGBTQ+ workers. The executive order was signed before she even took office, according to them.

The new year brings with it a new legislative session. In several Republican-led states, anti-transgender legislation is on the table, along with education bills. Teen Vogue and The 19th have stories on this.

In Oklahoma, a bill would ban transgender people from getting gender-affirming medical care until they are 26. This story comes from The Hill.

A new paper from the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina shows that healthcare is an important part of human rights for transgender people.

A federal judge found that West Virginia’s ban on transgender athletes does not violate either the U.S. Constitution or the state’s constitution. WCHS-TV has this story.

An en-banc decision by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals decided that Florida has the right to make students at public schools use the restroom which aligns with their “biological gender.” This is still the Drew Adams case, which was first filed in 2017. The decision breaks with precedent from the Fourth and Seventh Circuits, which held that transgender students had a right to use the restroom which aligns with the student’s gender identity. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Kim Petras will be the star at the closing concert for World Pride in Sydney on March 5. The Advocate has this story.

Kim Petras is the subject of a profile by Into.

The state of Missouri executed Amber McLaughlin. She is the first transgender person to be executed. CNN has this story.

Transgender people are too often the victims of homicide. Insider found that several murders involving transgender people have not been solved, and only one hate crime conviction has ever been achieved.

New research by the Pew Research Group shows that Black Democrats are less likely to say that someone’s gender can differ from the sex assigned at birth, when compared to White, Asian, or Hispanic Democrats.

A recent report in the Epoch Times said that GM was giving money to GLAAD, to sponsor sending information about transgender people to schools. GM did not deny the story, but rather, confirmed it.

A machinist from New Hampshire has filed suit against her employer because her employer said that covering her HRT was against her “deeply-held religious beliefs.” PinkNews has this story.

A trans man from Britain says tells PinkNews that he has been rejected for more than 280 jobs in the last three years.

Transgender actress Jen Richards will appear in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, though whether her character is transgender has not yet been revealed. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

In a short story in a new comic book, the Joker ends up pregnant. PinkNews reports that some social conservatives are upset at the storyline, saying it can’t happen. What part of Batman can happen? A billionaire who is more obsessed with fighting crime than with making more money–is that realistic?

Harry Melling, who played Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter movies, was asked how he feels about J.K. Rowling’s statements on transgender people. He said, “To me, [it] is very simple, which is that transgender women are women and transgender men are men.” People has this story.

New York City police officers tried to deescalate a protest at a drag event by getting members of the Proud Boys away from the event. In order to do so, they escorted the protestors to the subway, where an emergency gate was held open for them. Yes, the members of this far-right group got to ride the subway for free. Moreover, the Proud Boys boasted, “We’re special. Thank you. Appreciate it. From your taxes.” This story is found in LGBTQ Nation.

The Black Eyed Peas played a New Year’s concert in Poland. They displeased local politicians by wearing armbands with the colors of the rainbow flag. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Britain’s Office for National Statistics revealed that 262,000 people said in the latest census that their gender identity did not match the sex assigned them at birth. Trans men and trans women were essentially equal in number at roughly 48,000 each, while 30,000 identify as non-binary, and 18,000 wrote in another identity. PinkNews writes of this, and its significance.

A special report by Reuters finds that the overhaul of the system for getting transgender children medical care in England and Wales has not yet been a success.

Ireland is looking to ban conversion therapy by 2024, according to The Advocate.

Kassandra Taylor, who began her gender transition at age 14, has been traveling through Brazil in a replica of the bus from The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. She is profiled in Fodors.

LGBTQ Nation has a list of positive transgender stories from the past year.

Felix Vandermeersch has created an app that allows transgender people to document changes to their bodies and minds as well as other milestones in transition. The app was noticed by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Roxanne Tickle is suing Giggle For Girls because the app banned her when it was discovered that she is a transgender female. The Australian Associated Press has this story.

The first nonbinary priest in the Church of England says that transgender people are “a blessing to the Church.” Bingo Allison is profiled in them.

St. Joan of Arc has been described as transgender, although the term was certainly not used in her own time. She has come to be seen as an inspiration to many who deal with gender identity issues. The Expess has this story.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News