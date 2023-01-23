Trans News Now 1/23/23

Spread the love

Kim Petras has come out with a new single, titled Brrr. She will perform it on Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight (1/23/23), according to Out.com.

The oversight board for Meta has recommended changes to the policy for Facebook and Instagram pictures. More specifically, the board feels that the current rules on pictures may need to be changed to make them more inclusive of transgender and non-binary people. The Advocate has this story.

Transgender woman KC Johnson was killed in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was found drowned in the Savannah River, apparently after being pushed in. A suspect has been arrested, and is expected to be returned to North Carolina for trial. This story comes from them.

The new legislative sessions have started. In several states, that means new anti-transgender bills are under consideration, as them reports.

The Utah state Senate passed three bills to limit transgender youth, including one on health care. Another requires school districts to inform parents of their child’s gender change. KSL-TV has this story.

In Mississippi, the state House of Representatives quickly passed that state’s bill to limit medical care for minors. The bill moves on to the state’s Senate. This story comes from the Mississippi Free Press.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis asked public universities in the state to tell him how much they spend on healthcare for transgender people. The letter asks about patients at the university’s medical facility. The letter did not say why the Governor wants this information. The Miami Herald has this story.

Laverne Cox appeared on MSNBC this week, and said that transgender people are “exhausted” from fighting anti-transgender legislation. It is tiring to keep saying the same things to the same deaf ears. This story comes from them.

Also in Florida, state lawmakers are considering an expansion of the Parental Rights in Education Act. They wish to prevent discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity until at least the sixth grade, on the mistaken notion that if students don’t know about gender identity, they will remain cisgender. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Some state legislators in Texas have informed state Attorney General Ken Paxton that they feel the state’s guidance on how to deal with transgender students is “dangerous.” These are the members of the state’s “Freedom Caucus,” the far-right members of the legislature. This story comes from the Dallas Morning News.

The lawsuit over Indiana’s ban on transgender athletes has been dropped, because the transgender student who was the litigant has transferred to a charter school, which is not covered by the ban. Finding actual transgender students who want to play school sports is a common problem when fighting these bans. The Indianapolis Star has this story.

Not all of the anti-transgender news comes from the United States. Britain’s Parliament used Section 35 for the first time ever, to overrule the Scottish Parliament’s version of the revision of the Gender Recognition Act. The Advocate has this story.

A teenager reported seeing a transgender woman naked in the locker room at a YMCA in San Diego. The teen then testified at a City Council meeting that she saw a “naked male” in that locker room. This week, there were dueling protests outside the YMCA, which the police had to break up. For the record, transgender women are allowed to use the ladies’ room at that YMCA, according to staff. LGBTQ Nation has this story. This just in: The trans woman in the story has reacted to the teeb’s allegation saying that the young woman could see no male anatomy since she has had gender confirmation surgery. Get her side of the story from The New York Post.

Yet another study shows that “Psychosocial Functioning in Transgender Youth after 2 Years of Hormones” had improved. Participants in the study reported more life satisfaction and less anxiety and depression two years after beginning hormone therapy. The study appears in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Bella Ramsey, who appeared in Game Of Thrones at age 11 and is now in The Last Of Us, came out as gender fluid. “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like,” said Bella. This story comes from Out.com.

CBS News reports on the problems finding a doctor familiar with gender-affirming care while living in rural parts of the U.S.

Johnson & Johnson reports that the only HIV vaccine in advanced clinical trials has failed. This story comes from them.

Emanuele Crialese has directed an autobiographical transgender coming-of-age story. The movie is titled L’immensita. The Advocate has an interview.

Bob the Drag Queen is going to be the opening act for Madonna on her Celebration Tour. This story comes from Out.com.

As mentioned above, the British Parliament overruled the Scottish Parliament in its reform of the Gender Recognition Act. PinkNews reports that “equal pay” and “single-sex spaces” were the two reasons given for blocking the Scottish law.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered to help the Scottish Parliament draft a new version of reforming the Gender Recognition act, but Scotland has rejected the offer. PinkNews has this story.

PinkNews reports that there was a protest of the blocking of the Scottish reform of the Gender Recognition Act. It featured more people than showed up for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s anti-transgender protest last week.

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack, the man behind the blocking of Scotland’s reform of the Gender Recognition Act, could not correctly answer what a Gender Recognition Certificate is used for, but author Laura Kate Dale did. PinkNews has this story.

On a happier note, Britain’s new bill to ban conversion therapy will include transgender people after all, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said. This story comes from The Guardian.

Charlie McDonnell is back on YouTube, after coming out as transgender back in October. PinkNews has this story.

A British court held that the years-long waits known to happen at the gender clinics do not violate the law. PinkNews has this story.

Although both the Daily Mail and the Telegraph reported that the Science Museum in London removed the exhibit Boy or Girl? due to public complaints, the museum says they are merely tweaking the exhibit, and will reopen it when it is “refreshed.” The spokesperson said that the exhibit would be updated to reflect current scientific research. This story comes from PinkNews.

The government of the Netherlands will update its constitution to make discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity illegal. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Ryan Azerial Wilgohs is a transgender woman who started a service to help transgender people leave the U.S. All right, it’s not helping that many people, but even so, the optics of people wanting to leave are just bad. Her story is in PinkNews.

Ithaca College in New York has created a separate dormitory for transgender and non-binary students. It only has 20 beds, so it isn’t that large, but Fox News seems to think it is a huge thing.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner.

