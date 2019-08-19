Trans Media Arts and Entertainment

Spread the love















Hi Folks! Let’s get right to the latest transgender entertainment news.

Caitlyn Jenner (69) and her trans girlfriend Sophia, want to start a family. In the last year Cait has been talking about having another child, even thought she has 10 already. But, as we can all identify with, she has never brought up a child in the role of mother. The couple who have been together, although not verified by either party, for a while, will hire a surrogate to carry their child. It’s not clear who would be the actual father but possibly a mix of the two with an egg of the surrogate cis woman. Jenner transitioned in 2015.

Valentina Sampaio will be Victoria’s Secret’s First Transgender Model. Sampaio previously made history as the first transgender model to cover any version of Vogue, wowing on the March 2017 issue of Vogue Paris. Sampaio will be featured in the VS PINK back-to-campus campaign.

Netflix’s upcoming reanimation of Nickelodeon’s Rocko’s Modern Life will feature a transgender character. It will see original character Ralph Bighead having transitioned into Rachel. Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, will see Rocko, Heffer and Filburt return from space, where they have been since the series’ original finale aired in 1996. When they land on Earth, they have to confront a changed world. Read more at The Wrap website.

In a statement, the TV network FX announced that they are creating Pride is a six-part documentary series hailing from Christine Vachon’s Killer Films and Refinery29, chronicling the fight for LGBTQ civil rights in America as seen through the lens of our national history and the biggest pop culture and political events. Each part directed by a different renowned LGBTQ director, Pride is about all of us, and the awesome, heartbreaking and heroic story surrounding the LGBTQ fight for freedom over the last 60 years in America. Read more in The Gay Times.

After launching a career in journalism, writing two memoirs and becoming a trans activist, Janet Mock made history as the first trans woman of color to write and direct an episode of TV when she joined the production of Ryan Murphy’s series Pose. Now she is excited to tell stories that she always wanted to be told since she was young. Read more about her excitement in telling TG tales on NPR.com.

Mj Rodriguez has made history by becoming the first transgender woman to win the Best Actress – Television at the Imagen Awards, which honors Latinx people in the media. The actress stars as Blanca on Ryan Murphy’s hit show Pose. See more about MJ from Britain’s Attitude.

“Women run the world because we’re fed up with this bullshit.” That is according to Nicole Maines in a great little video and piece on Shape.com about her struggle growing up trans. Nicole plays Dreamer on the show Supergirl and has been a trans advocate since she was young. Enjoy this feisty piece at Shape.

That’s All for now Folks! Catch ya on the flip side!

