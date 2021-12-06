Trans in Film & Video 12/6/21

Spread the love















Singer Adele and trans makeup guru Nikki de Jager got together last week for a half-makeover. What’s that, you ask? Its when your makeup artist does one side of your face in complete glam makeup but leaves the other side un-enhanced. Adele wanted her fans to see what the power of makeup can do. Does the makeover session accomplish that goal? Watch the makeover video below and decide if Adele is not just fabulous with or without makeup.

According the Keanu Reeves the first Matrix movie was supposed to feature a virtual trans character. This character did not make it into the film as the directors intended due to the producer’s reluctance to show an openly trans person who uses the matrix to live their true gender as a beautiful woman. The character was called Switch and while male in the outside world they were female when plugged into the matrix. Co-director Lily Wachowski said, “The corporate world wasn’t ready for it. The Matrix’ stuff was all about a desire for transformation but it was all coming from a closeted point of view.” Read more about how Switch was switched to female full time in Insider.

Hunter Schafer of Euphoria fame graces the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar and looks amazing in a sheer top worn without a bra. The 22-year-old opens up about her friendship with co-star Zendaya, and reflects on being a trans woman in the entertainment industry. She feels that being transgender helps to create good artists. She said, “When your exterior world and your body and your self are not in line with who you are, you turn inward.” See more of the photos from her cover shoot in the Daily Mail.

The soap General Hospital released a statement last week that reads as follows: “General Hospital stands in solidarity with the trans community.” Why would this statement be needed? It seems a longtime member of the show’s cast is guilty of retweeting a photo of U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine that referred to her as a “dude”, and made comments of his own about Dr. Levine. While it was hip for awhile for young women to refer to each other using the word it’s not okay for an old white guy to use it.

It’s made even worse since the show features a trans character played by Cassandra James. Regarding the tweet James said, “Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our ‘GH’ family.” After his tweet was condemned by her and the rest of the cast, offender Ingo Rademacher, was fired but his exit had been in the works for sometime since he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

From India comes word of a transgender model and actress, Navya Singh, who received the Dadasheb Phalke Icon Award Film—2021. DPIAF is an award given to upcoming filmmakers, actors, actresses, directors, lyricists, musicians, singers, technicians, filmmakers, and artists who are part of Indian cinema. Ms. Singh came from a conservative Sikh family living in a small village with dreams of stardom. Today she is a famous personality in the film industry, an eminent transgender figure, an actor, an activist; she has also been a quiet impactful motivational speaker on TED. She commented after getting the award, “I am feeling highly honored for being awarded the Dadasheb Phalke award. I have become a role model for many, not just for my Transgender community, but for many newcomers who want to make their mark in Bollywood.” Read more about her on the Devidiscourse website.

Are you the type of person who gets tried of all the ho, ho, ho happy holiday noise that happens this time of year? Then we may have a holiday movie for you. On December 2 RuPaul premiered The Bitch Who Stole Christmas on VH1. The holiday special, which RuPaul claims will be the “draggiest Christmas movie ever made”, features many Drag Race judges and contestants. According to People magazine it’s about, “A workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes ‘Winter Ball’ competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas fore-evah!” The film may go into the record books for having a cast of queens in numbers never seen before. There are 20 Drag Race alums, including Ginger Minj, Peppermint, Gottmik, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Laganja Estranja, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, and Manila Luzon. You can also expect to see Kim Petras and Charo.

Alyssa Washington let us know about the following stories:

Actress Josie Totah is getting critical acclaim for her portrayal of the popular girl on the reboot of Saved by the Bell. (Available no on Peacock.) She plays Lexi, a popular girl and cheerleader at the school who is also trans. According to a review on Out.com other critics seem surprised that Lexi is able to get laughs, and not just laughs using her trans status. Totah said, “Well first of all, I don’t know who the hell thinks that trans people can’t be funny, because I’m f*cking funny.” In addition to being funny Totah’s character is fully formed and being transgender is just one aspect of her character. Read more about her and the show on Out.

Laverne Cox has become a much in demand actress. It was announce recently that she has been cast in the film Uglies, based on the young adult novel of the same name. While we know she has a role, just what that role is has not been announced. In the meantime Cox will be seen in Shonda Rhime’s upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna. She will play Kacy Duke, a celebrity trainer and life coach. The show will debut in February. Learn more and see photos of Cox on the Out website.

