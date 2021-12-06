Black Friday at The Breast Form Store. Shop now!

A Sabrina Symington Cartoon

| Dec 6, 2021 | 1 Reply
Sabrina Symington presents a holiday cartoon featuring Kay and Natalie, the couple who survived She Never Came Out. We see the ladies living their best lives and being happy, not terrorized by malignant beings from another dimension.


Tags: , ,

Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment

Sabrina_Bria_Symington

About the Author ()

I'm a professional illustrator and graphic novelist. Sometimes I teach karate and voice feminization lessons, and I operate as a founding member of and the lead artist for local Vancouver comics publisher, Zombie Robot Comics. I also really like dinosaurs. Check out my website to see even more of my webcomics and artwork, Or you can also follow me on Twitter @lifeofbria. I'm always happy to connect with other members of our community, so don't be afraid to message me!

Comments (1)

  1. katrinaragozy katrinaragozy says:
    Dec 6, 2021 at 3:17 am

    So nice ot see the ladies doing well after their ordeal

    And a rather nice parting shot from Kay. 😉

