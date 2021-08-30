Tips for New Girls Redux

Spread the love















And now for something completely different.

Long ago, back when people still drew on cave walls, I did a piece (either here or on my blog) about some helpful tips for beginners. It’s been forever, so I thought I’d try this again. Tip of the hat to Linda Jensen who also writes about this, and does it far better than I ever will.

Right. The transgender continuum encompasses many different types of people, from casual occasional crossdressers, to people who dress often but can’t transition for whatever reason, to people who have surgeries and go stealth. My dear friend Kristyn King told me when I first came out in public the first time that being TG is like a train: you ride and progress until you arrive at the stop where you are comfortable (or must stop.) However, very few ride the train until the end of the line: transition. I am one of those who paid for the ticket, and took the ride. I’ve been living my Truth since 2014. I’ve learned a lot since re-discovering myself in late 2008, usually the hard way, but also from other transgender women here and there. And now, I give this wisdom to you. You lucky people.

Let’s start with legs shall we? This is the biggest sin I see at TG events: KEEP YOUR KNEES TOGETHER! As biological males, we tend to sit with our legs spread far apart: the “Man Spread.” Women don’t sit this way. At all. They are socialized to keep their legs together to prevent them from flashing their privates to any who care to look–especially while wearing a skirt or dress. Give you a hint ladies: we don’t want to see your underwear or pantyhose crotch. Keep your knees together!

While I’m at it, let’s discuss feet. Females sit (or hover) when using the restroom. You know this, right. Men don’t have to, as they can stand to pee. However, if you’re going to dress as a woman, nothing will creep out cis-women (and out you) faster than standing at the john in the ladies room. WHILE IN THE STALL, KEEP YOUR FEET POINTED AWAY FROM THE TOILET. That means sit on the throne, ladies.

The next major bit I notice is obvious, but not. When I attend TG events or conferences (like the amazing Keystone Conference in Harrisburg, Pa), there are usually group meals. During one of those, close your eyes and listen. What do you hear? Guys. Guys talking and laughing. Some of the most beautiful women you meet at a conference out themselves as soon as they open their mouths. They make no effort to raise their voice into a feminine range. TRY TO USE AS FEMININE VOICE AS YOU CAN. Even if you think it sounds ridiculous, it really helps your mental state and presentation.

Walk past a male presenting person. How do they silently acknowledge you as you pass by (assuming they do)? They nod. Men in Western cultures nod to acknowledge/greet others. What do females do? They smile to each other. (They don’t smile at men that often, especially in Europe, where smiling is seen as flirting.) WHEN SILENTLY ACKNOWLEDGING SOMEONE, SMILE–DON’T NOD!

Finally, we have walking. Men walk one way due to the angle of their hips and center of gravity, while women, with structurally different hips and higher center of gravity, walk differently. There are long lessons on how to walk in a feminine way. So, as a simple guide: WHEN WALKING, SHOULDERS BACK, CHEST OUT, AND A MAKE BELIEVE BOOK ON YOUR HEAD. It isn’t perfect, but it’s better than shambling around like a guy.

In any case, I hope these tips help. I’m still working on voice and walk, and always will be. Hopefully, these tips will help your feminine presentation, and help you be the best female you can!

Be well!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: crossdressing, Transgender How To