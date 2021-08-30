The Occasional Woman: Shoes!

Spread the love















Dear Readers, as I was casting around for suitable subject matter for today’s column, I was surprised to get a fabulous suggestion from the one and only Mizz Angela Gardner. She proposed that I write about Footwear! I agreed, as shoeing the feet is a subject close to my. . .ankles.

We wear shoes for many reasons-to guard our beloved feet from hot tar, pokey things, bugs, gross sidewalk stuff etc.; to reflect and showcase our personality and gams; to look taller and/or leggier, and cuz shoes are bitchin’. Shoes can make or break an outfit—say, red stilettos with a black dress! Or jeweled sandals punching up the interest on a simple skirt and top.

Here are my suggestions for The Shoes Every Girl Needs.

1. NICE BLACK PUMPS. This most basic of footwear needs to be in every female’s shoe stash. A pump is a mid-heel, semi-rounded toe shoe; it goes with almost anything. Pants, skirts, dresses, you name it-and it goes everywhere! Job interviews, parties, funerals, parole hearings, baby showers, blind dates, you’re good to go. Beige/tan pumps do this well, too.

2. SNAZZY SANDALS. Oh yeah! A lovely pair of sandals, heel heights of all types, in colors, with rhinestones, sporting leather flowers, this group of footwear is one of my very favorites. Remember—if you are exposing your toesies, make ’em look PRETTY! If you can’t get around to a salon pedicure with polish, for god-sakes cut your nails and lotion up those feeties!

3. ELEGANT BOOTS. A nice black or tan boot can really class up any outfit. It is actually worth spending some real money on a great pair of soft, lovely boots-a good pair will last for years, and make winter less depressing. A zingy pair of cowgirl boots, and a few pairs of ankle “booties” are a swell idea.

4. TOWERING FLASHY STILETTOS! Yeah, if you’re gonna girl it up, you really must have some nearly-crippling, ankle-fracturing HIGH FREAKIN’ HEELS. Strappy heels with shiny stuff is a real favorite of mine—but I usually bring a lower pair for later, and some Ibuprofen. I am also a huuuge fan of leopard-print accessories, especially shoes. And boots, And slippers. Nothing jazzes up a slinky black dress like some animal print heels!

5. RED SHOES! And no, these will NOT make you dance out of a hotel, to your death. They will just look amazing. Trust me—it is really difficult to have a bad time in red heels, or scarlet sandals.

To be fair, I generally work in Dansko clogs, as I stand a lot while working—but one pair is leopard print! Another is a fancy pair in sculptured black leather. Shoes can uplift your mood, make you feel like the Queen of Sheba and attract other shoe-loving humans. Get ’em that FIT, keep ’em clean, and your life may just take a quick upturn!

Lorraine is planning to follow this post next month with some online shoe places, and how to shop successfully.

