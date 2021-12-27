I stole this idea from a CD website I have mentioned in the past. Someone posed the question and started it off with some silly answers, so I thought I would take a more serious or at least thoughtful spin at this. So, here are a few things I have learned since the inception of Kandi in late 2014.

People are unbelievably accepting.

I never pass and never will. The list of tells is lengthy. Don’t deny their existence. If nothing else, your hands will give you away, sorry it’s a fact. Work with these tells. Mitigate them as best you can and accept the others exist, it’s a fact that they do.

Not passing is not an issue. Don’t confuse kindness or compliments for passing. You are probably experiencing that specifically because you do not pass. I believe almost every compliment I have ever received, and there have been many, are specifically because someone appreciated me for being me and doing so very well.

My rules work: be smart, appropriate, confident and visible.

Don’t overdo it. Dress like a real woman, not someone trying to wear every conceivable item of women’s clothing all at once. Dress like real women do, most don’t wear giant heels or a dress too tight for them (most).

Think it through, where am I going, what am I wearing. Slow it down, I know how exciting it can be, but doing it right makes all the difference in your experience as well as how you are perceived.

Dress for what you will be doing. If, for example, you will be doing a lot of walking, take the heel size down a bit.

Volunteering is an indisputable means for getting out and being very comfortable and valued in doing so.

A smile is the prettiest thing you can wear.

Act like a lady if you want to be accepted. Being “in your face” will never work, ever.

Always reward kindness.

If you love someone, tell them because at some time it will be too late.

Style is not that difficult, it’s a simple matter of matching colors and wearing things that fit properly.

Highlight your strengths, mitigate your weaknesses. Acknowledge that you do indeed, have weaknesses.

Being me, previously someone I wasn’t wild about, is now incredibly joyful.

Getting myself in front of as many people as possible has tremendously boosted my confidence and gained me many friendships and friendly acquaintances.

The right dress. . . no words.

Hugs from total strangers can be addictive.

Put yourself in comfortable situations.

When shopping, you are a customer. Your money is as green as any woman’s money. Use that to your advantage. Accept nothing less.

Using the ladies room is a non issue, if you do so properly. For God’s sake, stop the ladies room selfies unless in a single toilet situation!

Happiness is a birthright and not always easy to achieve in this life. Find it, cherish it and hold on to it for dear life.

The great majority of the things I have learned have been overwhelmingly positive. However, making actual friendships, real ones are difficult when you are not a real person. By that I mean, if I were actually Kandi (24/7/365), then I would hope connections would sustain themselves. Being a part-time Kandi means connections remain shallow, meaningful (to me), but shallow. They come, but they always go, always. There is no ability for any relationship to grow roots.