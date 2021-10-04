The Stained Glass Dream Chapter 3

Spread the love















(A note from the author: I changed the name of the main character from Diane to Jenifer because of a conflict with a different story I am also writing. Moreover, the stories that I am posting here are the edited PG versions. If you are interested in reading the full versions with all the sex scenes intact you can reach me at: [email protected]. Please state that you are over 18 and I will be happy to send it to you.)

Chapter 3

The Girl from the Club

Honestly, I couldn’t believe how lucky I was. Not only did the girl from the club live in my apartment complex, but she was asking to sit next to me. She actually wanted to talk to me, all while being almost naked. She sat down in the lounge chair beside me and took a good look at me as if trying to remember something.

“Do we know each other from somewhere?”

I laughed a little as I answered. “Sort of, but not really. You see we saw each other about two weeks ago at this club in midtown. I was walking into the restroom as you were coming out. Then you stopped for a moment and looked back at me before going on.”

Suddenly those beautiful hazel eyes lit up like a candle.

“Trust me when I say I remember it very well. I only wanted to see if you remembered. I hope you don’t mind if I say that I find you very attractive.”

At this point I got a little nervous. “Thank you, but I think I need to tell you that I am transgender. I was assigned male at birth.”

She smiled at me with this devilish look. “Wow! I am so surprised at that! Okay, not really. I knew that the first time I saw you. It’s alright, I don’t mind you being transgender. I’m pansexual, and that means that I’m attracted to people not gender. The reason I stopped and looked back at you that night was because of the way you looked at me. By the way, my name is Amy.”

“Hi I’m Jennifer.”

She smiled at me again. “So, you like my bathing suit? This is actually the first time I have worn it outside the house.”

At this point I was stumbling for words. I wanted to tell her that I thought she was the sexiest thing on earth. However, I decided to try to be cool about it. As you can imagine, it didn’t work the way I planned.

“I think you look great, and it fits you well. What little there is of it. . . ooops, I didn’t mean to say that last part out loud.”

I’m sure my face turned bright red, but to my surprise she didn’t seem to mind. In fact she broke out laughing as she spoke to me.

“I thought you might like girls from the way you looked at me that night.When I saw you at the pool I put on this bikini. I knew that I would know one way or the other after you saw me in this. You are so easy to read.”

Again I got a little embarrassed, but that didn’t stop me from my next thought. It was then I realized that I hadn’t eaten since breakfast. I figured I was already into this pretty deep so I decided to push my luck a little farther.

“I’m a little hungry. I was wondering if you eat. I mean if you would like to eat, I mean with me, tonight.”

I thought, ‘well that was smooth.’ I could tell that she was enjoying my discomfort.

“You mean like in a restaurant? Do you think I should change or do you want me to go like this?”

I looked her up and down.

“Well, I would enjoy you going like that, but I don’t like to fight and I have a feeling I would be defending you all night. So I guess you should probably change first. If you want we can meet here by the pool again in about an hour.”

She smiled as she cocked her head a little to one side. “Why don’t you just come to my place in about an hour, I will be expecting you. I live in 22C.”

I couldn’t believe what was happening. Did this beautiful angel really just agree to have dinner with me? Not only dinner, but she invited me to her apartment. But hey who am I to make waves? So I hurried back to my apartment to get ready for tonight’s events. Good or bad I was going to give it my best.

Now I faced a new challenge. She obviously knows I’m a girl, the question now was: how much of a girl should I be? After considerable thought on the matter I decided to just be myself, full on woman. On the slight chance we might actually develop into something, then she needed to understand that this is who I am. I decided on a blue dress with white polka-dots and a pair of white wedge saddles that I had bought specifically for this dress. It was a real surprise to me to find out that I really liked wearing heels. Especially looking back on my first attempt at walking in them. I wanted to make the most out of whatever cuteness I possessed. With that thought in mind, I went full on with the makeup. I took one last look in the mirror and inhaled a deep breath. I was as ready as I would ever be. Now the only thing left was to take that walk to 22C.

I was so nervous I felt as if I was shaking as I knocked on her apartment door. Then I heard her say, “Come in.” So I opened the door, not really sure what to expect. As I walked into the living room I heard a voice coming from the bedroom, “Just make yourself at home, I’m not quite ready yet.”

I glanced around the room to sort of, “get the lay of the land” The room was sparse, but very clean. It had a few pictures, a couple of nick-knacks, an arm chair and a couch. I sat on the sofa and tried to relax as much as possible. Then I saw her as she came out of the bedroom. I stood up as she entered the room.

She was wearing this sky blue halter top dress. The kind that had the strap that went around her neck. It was tailored in such a way that it wrapped around her breast, immediately drawing my attention to my favorite assets. It came to about mid-thigh, and she paired the dress with black gladiator high heel sandals. Her hair was pulled back in a loose ponytail and she had put on a dark red lipstick that contrasted her soft white skin. Before I could stop myself the words were out of my mouth, “Damn, looks like I’m going to be fighting for you even without the bikini.”

She smiled a happy smile as she spoke, “I take it that means you approve of my outfit?”

“I know I haven’t seen the rest of your wardrobe yet, but this is definitely my favorite thing you own. You are as beautiful as that first night I saw you when you stopped me in my tracks.”

I sat back down on the couch so that we could discuss our plans for the evening. She walked over and sat beside me. She had her knees turned toward me as she laid her arm on the back of the sofa behind me.

“So, where do you want to take me tonight?”

I had already been thinking about this so I was prepared.

“There’s this little Italian restaurant that I’ve been wanting to try. I thought we would give them a go tonight.”

Suddenly her face changed to a more serious look,“Really? You know I’m Italian right? I know what Italian food is supposed to taste like.”

My heart sank a little at this.

“I knew you had a little bit of an accent, but I wasn’t sure from where. I mean I can see It now, but it just didn’t occur to me before.”

She gave me this, you gotta be kidding me look but managed to let out an, “Okay” as she rolled her eyes at me. Then her face brightened up again as she made another suggestion. “If you don’t mind, I think I might be more in the mood for Chinese. Do you know of a nice Chinese restaurant? Something with a pleasant atmosphere, that’s not too expensive?

Once again my heart sank.

“Yes I know of a perfect place that is everything you’re talking about, but I hesitate to take you there.”

She got this confused look on her face.

“Why? Unless it’s some kind of mob hang out, I don’t understand what the problem is.”

I had to laugh a little at that.

“No it’s nothing like that. Let’s just say I have personal reasons for not wanting to go there.”

“Personal reasons? What did the waiter put something in your wonton?”

My frustration started to grow now.

“Look, it’s nothing, can’t we just pick some other place to go?

Now her frustrations with me were starting to show.

“It has to be something or you wouldn’t be acting like this.”

I tried to explain without explaining. “I have some history there, and I’m not sure if I’m ready to deal with it right now.”

“History? What kind of history can you have with a restaurant? Unless It involved someone else. Wait, have you been married before?”

I hung my head a little.

“Yes, her name was Lucy. She left me because she didn’t want to be married to me, at least not the way I am now. And yes Lucy and I used to frequent Chow Ling’s.”

She got closer to me and put her arms around me and kissed me briefly on the lips. “Listen baby girl, I’m not Lucy, and I am not going to take a back seat to anyone. Even if it is only a memory. If you want to be with me, then be with me, not someone from your past.”

Suddenly, a thought shot through my brain like a bullet.

“Are you saying you’re considering something with me?”

She looked me in the eyes with her arms still around me.

“Baby girl, I have thought about nothing else since that night in the club. I don’t understand how you ended up in my apartment complex, other than we were meant to be together. Admit it, you feel it too.”

Yes, I did feel something with her. I didn’t want to put a label on it at the time. However, when I looked at her I got this feeling as if I already knew her. Maybe from some time in the past and our souls have been searching for each other ever since then. What am I thinking? This is all nonsense! She’s an attractive woman and it’s been awhile since I’ve even wanted to be with someone. I’m sure that what I’m feeling is just my body reacting to a beautiful girl. So I gave her the conservative answer.

“I know that I want to get to know everything about you. And I know that when I look at you I feel different inside. Is that love? I can’t say right now. I only know that I want to be with you for as long as you will let me stay.”

I took a deep breath. “I think I’m liking the idea of Chinese food.”

Then that candle lit up in her eyes again and this devilish grin returned on her face.

“And I’ve changed my mind. It’s been a long time since I’ve had good Italian food. Let’s go to your place instead”

I pulled back a little so that I could take all of her in.

“I can see one thing for sure, I’m going to have to stick around for a long time to come because it’s going to take a long time just to understand you.”

With that she gave me another kiss, this time with a little more enthusiasm. Then she spoke to me, “You promised me dinner. Are we going out or not?”

It was my turn to smile. “You know we could just order in and find something here to do. I’m sure that if we put our heads together we could think of something fun to do.”

She rolled her eyes at me and shook her head no. “Oh no, baby girl. You’re not getting out of this that easily. You promised me a date, and I’m going to hold you to it.”

I just laughed with an, “Okay” and I stood up pulling her with me. We picked up our purses and then we were out the door for our first date together.

We did go to that Italian restaurant that night. It was a charming little place that tried to be overly Italian. It had the faux stucco walls with the fake brick showing through at various places. On one wall near the kitchen door was a mural of a gondola and a gondolier making its way through the canals of Venice. Each table was covered with a red and white checkered tablecloth. There was a red glass votive candle holder and a large water glass containing dried bread sticks. Off in a semi separate room was a bar with several loud people competing with the noise from the TV and the classic “Rat Pack ” lounge music.

The majordomo showed us to our table and we sat at the table across from each other. I thanked the maître d and we picked up our menus. Amy held her’s with one hand and picked up a bread stick with the other. She took a bite of the bread stick and with more than a little sarcasm said, “Well I can certainly see that this is going to be authentic Italian food.”

“Come on, give it a chance, okay?”

Then we both looked at each other and shared a genuine laugh together. She reached out and took my hand. I think it was at that very moment I knew I was in love with her.

The waiter came over and asked if we would like something from the bar before we ordered. I was the first to order something. “I’ll have a Vodka martini, straight up with a twist.”

Amy followed right behind me. “I think I will have a sea breeze.”

I thought to myself, “Hum, a vodka girl, we may have something after all.”

Then before the waiter left to place our drink order at the bar, we ordered dinner. I got the lasagna and she ordered veal parmesan. The waiter left with our order and Amy and I settled into pleasant conversation. A few minutes later the waiter returned with our drinks. As I looked into Amy’s eyes I realized that I wanted to know everything about her.

“Aright you now know that I have been married before and that her name is Lucy.

So, how about you? You ever been married before?”

She took a drink before answering. “Nope, I’ve never found the one I was looking for. Tell me, did you Lucy have any kids together?”

“No, no kids. Lucy was always too focused on her career to think about a family. And You?

Do you have any kids?”

She smiled and pushed her eyes up thinking about the question.

“No kids. Do you mind if I ask if you want kids?”

It was my turn to take a drink.

“Yes, I would really like to have kids. That is assuming I find the right woman. I would Love to have a little girl. I mean I would love having a boy too, but I think there’s just something special about girls. And how about you? Do you want kids?”

Her eyes lit up at this question.

“Yes! Definitely! And I think you are right, girls are special. So you said you would want kids if you found the right woman. Does that mean you are still open to the idea of marriage?

I smiled, and probably turned a little red.

“Yes I’m open to the idea, but she would have to be someone very special.”

It was at this point that an unwelcome man from the bar came over to our table. You could tell that he had been drinking, still that is no excuse for his behavior. He looked at Amy and started talking to her without even acknowledging me.

“Hey baby, can I buy you a drink?”

Amy looked at me and rolled her eyes.

“Thank you no. I already have one. Anyway if I need another drink I’m sure my girlfriend would be happy to get it for me.”

The man then looked at me, “You mean your boyfriend in the dress here? Tell you what baby when you get tired of him and decide you want a real man, I’m at the bar over there.”

Amy got furious and looked him dead in the eye.

“Real man? Meaning you? I think if you ask any woman she will tell you that it takes more than having a penis to make a real man.”

“Sorry I didn’t realize you were such a bitch.”

After those unkind words he walked back to the bar and left us alone. Amy and I finished dinner and sat for a few minutes just talking and getting to know more about each other. I have to admit I was amazed at how unfazed she seemed to be with what happened with the man at the bar. I wanted her to know that. “I have to say I am totally impressed with the way you handled that guy earlier. You were so cool and calm about it. I had an incident like that a while back ago and I was a total wreck the rest of the day.”

She looked at me with a seriousness I hadn’t seen from her yet. “I made myself a promise a long time ago that I would never be bullied like that by any man again.”

This really caught me off guard. “Again?”

She forced a smile for me.

“You know I’m having such a good evening, let’s not ruin it with war stories, okay? Anyway If you don’t mind, I think I’m ready to go home now.”

I tried to bring the mood back up again. “Okay, but admit it the food was pretty good.”

This worked. She laughed a little.

“Okay, it’s not quite as good as what Granny made, but for Italian American it was good.”

After we left the restaurant I took Amy back to the apartment. Standing outside her door our eyes connected. I felt that something between us was happening. Suddenly I could once again see that imp come out in her,

“So? You want to come in for a little bit?”

I smiled and said to her, “I better not. In that outfit I won’t be able to promise that I will keep my hands to myself.”

She laughed, “I know. You have been staring at my boobs all night.”

“I wasn’t staring, I was appreciating.”

This got a genuine laugh out of her.

“Oh? Is that what you are going to call it?

I couldn’t help but take another look at the objects of my desire.

“I think that has a much nicer ring to it than staring. Don’t you?”

She pointed her finger and ran it playfully down my chest. “You know I’m not asking you to promise anything. I mean we are both adults here.”

This offer was almost too good to refuse. “I’m not sure about that, you had better show me you’re I.D. first”

She whispered to me this time. “I’ll show you all my credentials once we get inside.”

I took a deep breath at that. “I’m afraid it will be too late by then.”

She drew closer to my face as if she was going to kiss me, but stopped short of doing it. “What’s the matter, are you afraid of me? I promise I won’t bite. Not hard anyway.”

My will power was weakening fast. “You had better believe I’m afraid of you.”

Her expression changed to a more serious nature. Still she kept playing with me. “What’s to be afraid of?”

“Darling, you are beautiful, strong willed, and loving. And every time I look at you, I can see myself slipping into communal property.”

She gave me this pouty look as if she was going to cry. That was all it took. I was now a slave to whatever she wanted to do. At this point there was nothing to do but give in. I smiled and said to her, “Alright, I will walk you to the bedroom door, but that is as far as I’m going to go.”

She looked at me and grinned, “Baby girl, that’s as far as I need.”

She turned and unlocked the door.She opened the door with one hand and with the other she grabbed my shirt, kissed me passionately and then pulled me inside with her. She had barely closed the door when the weight of her body had pinned me to the wall. The way she kissed me I had never experienced before.There was a certain desperation, no hunger in her kiss. Our passion began to boil over and at this point there was no stopping. Her tongue darted into my mouth as her muffled moans could be heard over her heavy breathing. We eventually made our way to the bedroom where our passions laid unchecked and our love flowed as we experienced each other bodies intimately.

Then after the love making was over, I was laying on top of her. I could feel the warmth of what had just happened. Suddenly Amy jumped up from out from under me and ran to the bathroom locking the door behind her. A night of love had now just become a night of anguish.

To be continued. . .

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Fiction