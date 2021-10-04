Retro Rerun: Halloween Night

Spread the love















By Jean Wendy Farrell

As most of you must already know Halloween is the one night of the year you can be whatever your heart desires, without fear of recrimination. No wonder so many men flood the costume shops looking for frilly French Maid outfits, or slinky sequined dresses or Flapper costumes. Anything goes!

When I first started A Womans Touch over eight years ago (has it been that long?) it was called Makeup Magic and specialized in the theatrical. Well, right before Halloween all these men started calling and I was flabbergasted at how many of them wanted to be made up as women. Little did I know that for many of them it was a lifelong fantasy made reality by the stroke of a makeup brush or the swish of a taffeta slip under an indecently short maid’s outfit.

And I am sure most of you are right now getting out your blush and lipstick preparing for just that night — when you can go out and be the woman you dreamed of. Whether you are in some small town in America’s heartland or in New York City busting out for the Halloween parade — somehow you are hoping to get out there and with a little nerve bare your womanly soul to its fullest.

If you don’t already have a wardrobe, which I am sure is the case for a number of my readers, and are planning to do more than rent, whatever you do, don’t buy some chintzy Halloween costume. They are of poor quality and usually are not fitted for the male physique. Go to some nice department store or boutique. You can even ask the salesgirl for help right around now, with the excuse of it being for a costume party. Get that nice cocktail dress, stockings, corset, panties, and bra you were always afraid to buy. Wear them with pride. Don’t buy a ghastly “costume shop” wig, go to a wig store and buy something nice, stylish, and for God’s sake stay away from the teased up bleached blonde look, unless you are going for the “Drag Queen” image. Get those items together, put them on at home and experiment in front of a mirror.

Then get some decent makeup, not the Halloween variety, and experiment. Halloween is above all a night for exploring the impossible and making it the possible. And who knows? It might be the beginning of a whole new adventure!

















