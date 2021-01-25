The Power of “She”

Spread the love















Listen, I love being called Kandi. I love being called girl. “Cute outfit, girl!” But nothing thrills me to the core more than to be referred to in conversation as “she”. That single word, she, a very small word, only three letters, is complete affirmation. Especially when it is done very naturally by the other person. No pause, no thought, just “she”. When someone pauses to think about how to refer to me, I always move to make them more comfortable. My purpose always when out is to help break down barriers, to make people comfortable with me, to let them know I am no different than they are, I just prefer different clothing. When you get that “she”, you know you’ve accomplished something.

A few weeks back I was in line to make a purchase, socially distanced. The sales clerk was talking to the woman she was helping and referred her to another counter and said she would be over in a minute once I check “her” out. That “her” was me. It’s been over six years since I started down this road and I still noticed that she referred to me that way and it still pleases me to no end!

By no means does “she” infer I “passed” or fooled anyone. The male physique has hundreds of tells. Anyone looking for them can find at least a few. What “she” does mean is that person gets me and respects me. They value my feelings. They are sensitive to our changing times. I am never offended when I am referred to as “he” when dressed. My voice is definitely male and in conversation, the voice is obviously dominant. Even people I dearly love have referred to me as he and I never correct them. I am a man after all. Many know me in both male and female modes. But if given the opportunity, I ask them to look at me, not to listen to me when using pronouns. I do prefer to be referred to as “she” and “her”.

At church (when it was allowed), I am frequently and often referred to by the female gender. It is very natural for many of the women I volunteer with at the theater (when they still existed) to do this as well. “She was just telling me….”. “She’ll show you to your seat..”. That word always grabs me, catches my attention and I am swept away by its beauty, its simplicity. One time at the theater, a wonderful woman, a patron, came up to me and told me I was a very pretty lady. She had literally just walked in, so she didn’t have the opportunity to study me or even think about her kind gesture. She didn’t have to do that at all (and she probably would not have said that if she thought I was a woman). A smile would have been enough for me. But she made me feel special. She made my day! So ladies, next time someone refers to you as “she”, thank them, let them know it meant something.

It is remarkable to me that there have been many, many experiences and moments for me on my hundreds of outings, yet they never get old. They are always recognized and valued. I just get chills when referred to as “she”–it is truly special and will always be so. It is never said without me realizing so.

“She” is so powerful!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Body & Soul