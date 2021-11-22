The Occasional Woman, Winter Coats

Spread the love















Dearest Readers, Welcome to Winter! And yes, I know the calendar says “autumn”, where I live it is already cccccold, so that means winter as far as I am concerned. And what do we do in winter? We have a few choices—we can shiver and get blue lips until spring; we can just stay indoors and keep warm but BORED, or we can Dress for the Weather. Let’s do that! And what is the best way to keep warm in a cold climate? You got it—a swell COAT!

Yes, it’s time to find and drag out last year’s coat. . .or, how about we consider a brand-new (or THRIFTED, from some great second-hand shop in a wealthy neighborhood) outer layer? Here’s what the Fashion Mavens on High are recommending this year.

The coat receiving the biggest hullabaloo this year is. . .the Puffer. Do I mean Puffin, which is a bird? No. I mean what used to be called a Down Coat! I have owned several of these wonders, since I relocated to the freezing Northeast of this country—they kept me all warm and toasty. And looking like an insulated refrigerator. It’s hard to look real fetching when your shape is hidden by what appears to be an expensive sleeping bag, which is depressing. Enter the re-calculated Puffer Coat! Although usually down-filled, or quilted, they have now been structured to fit closer to the body, mainly by having smaller clumps of down or other filling, sewn into smaller pockets or channels. They are often shorter. Think hip or fingertip length, letting your torso stay toasty while not hiding your legs. Puffer coats now often have a belt, which defines your waist. Win, win!

In case warm yet puffy is not your style, my next suggestion is to re-employ the Magic of a different Miracle fabric and fiber—WOOL. Wool, which has been insulating animals for eons, can do the same for you, without the puffiness of a puffer. Wool comes in many thicknesses and weights, and makes a wonderful piece of outerwear-it can be a snazzy trench coat with a sharp belt, or an elegant princess-seamed, slenderizing long topper. In this same category lands the best coat ever—a Cashmere Overcoat. I have one in cream, with wide lapels and a self-belt. I put it on and feel like a billion bucks.

In the same vein, we have the Peacoat. Originally worn by sailors to keep out the pea-soup-thick oceanic mists and fogs, it is usually hip-length and double-breasted, and is a fun yet elegant silhouette. By the way, double-breasted refers to the twin rows of buttons down the front, not some odd quadruple-boob effect. This coat looks great with slim pants or jeans.

One coat I find rather dumb is what is being called a “Teddy” coat. It is a short, furry or textured jacket, which is often waist-length and makes the wearer look like a Teddy bear. Yeah, let’s all make our torsos and shoulders look oversized and balloony.

A favorite category of mine is the Fake Fur. Whether short or long, this can be a really fun item to wear, and it feels GREAT. I have a hip-length, nubby black wool coat with oversized cuffs and collar made of a thick luscious fake leopard fur, and it is tightly belted. When I wear it, I feel like a glamorous 1940s film star! This is a swell way to add fun to a winter coat.

My final type of coat is the leather, or “pleather” variety. A well-fitting leather trench coat, whether hip length or very long, is an excellent choice. It is fairly water—and cold repellant, naturally warm and stylish as HELL. Wear it with matching boots, and prepare to STUN.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: crossdressing, Style, Transgender Fashion