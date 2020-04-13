The Occasional Woman — Spring Wardrobe Refresh

Spread the love















Hi there, Dear Readers! I hope we are all doing our best through this difficult time; I have been cranking out face masks for civilian to wear, thus lessening the spread of the dread COVID-19. Sewing, sewing, sewing. By the end of the week, my sewing machine was getting very cranky, so I spent a while trying to figure out What To Do Next. I came up with what turned out to be a swell idea — go through my VAST array of clothing, and get rid of everything I could!

Here’s how I did it: Pick a category, amass any necessary accessories Set up my most flattering mirror and Silenced my phone, and started tryin’ stuff on.

I began with blouses, shirts and tops that I have on hangers. Put on the right bra, and my nicest jeans, and had some skirts and heels in reserve. Here’s what went— things that didn’t fit and were not alterable, stuff that I must have been blind-drunk when I bought it, and duplicates. A few things I kept to alter, but they had to be fantastic. A fuchsia silk blouse with a belt that had rhinestones on it, a black knit blouse with snazzy sheer sleeves that just needed shortening and a yummy tropical silk print top that is (for a change!) waaaay too big.

What went away? Things that were extremely tight, things that I wasn’t crazy about, and when I mentioned multiples, why would I need three pink linen blouses? Or four tailored white shirts that I have never worn? Or a red “cold shoulder” top, when I look dead in red? Out they went!

Skirts were next, I kept two — and was sure to try them on with my favorite strappy platform sandals. Most of them went. I realized that I hardly ever wear skirts! I kept a really cute flippy, above-the-knee black knit skirt, because one never knows when such a thing might come in handy, and a cute print one my daughter gave me. My jeans skirt fit more like a too-small corset — it’s gone. I get to buy a new one! Wheee!

Dresses are next. that will be fun. . .I guess.

So here’s my takeaway from Thin The Herd Land.

As we now have plenty of time, do go through your wardrobe! It’s really great to purge the unwantables and unwearables — it frees up space, and short-circuits the “hoarding gene” we all try to hide. You may be able to get dressed faster, as you won’t be trying on things that don’t fit, look crappy, and are hideously out of style.

I made two stacks — try to re-sell, and donate. Your town probably has a Career Wardrobe type of place, re-selling clothes for women getting their lives together and in need of job-hunting and “nice-lady clothes,” and some place like Clothes Mentor or Plato’s Closet, also a resale shop. eBay can make you some cash. Most places like Goodwill and Salvation Army aren’t taking donations right now, but put the unwanteds in a clear plastic bag and be ready!

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Fashion