The Occasional Woman: Shoes!

Well, here we are. Depth of winter, in a pandemic…sigh. So, what is one sure way to perk oneself up? SHOES! And BOOTS! By now, we are probably tired as hell of our bedroom slippers, and sneakers. I know I am! So, I fired up the hamsters in the computer and checked out Shoe Trends for 2021. It’s a decidedly mixed bag, but I am still going to share the news with all of you.

Sometimes I really detest fashion—and here’s a great reason why. The very first example of 2021 Shoe Style is. . .furry bedroom slippers. No, I am not lying to you, or pulling your elegantly-clad leg—fashion mavens really expect us to run to our online clothing sources and order up a fleet of fuzzy, pastel, non-heeled-bedroom slippers. Clearly, I will not be doing this. First of all, I prefer leopard-print slippers and second, if I tried to leave the house in my slippers, my Grandmother would return from the dead to demand that I get right back into the house and put on some real shoes. The only time I might be able to sashay forth thus shod would be in an ambulance. In the dark.

Now, we all have our own sense of fashion, and appropriateness; wearing your slippers outside the house, unless one is chasing an errant pet or toddler does not fly with me. Do you want to do this? Be my guest, but please realize you will be an object of scorn and rude laughter from other ladies who have managed to get on some real footwear.

Now that that is out of the way, there are a few lovely trends in which to indulge this winter. Primarily, this category is filled with boots! I do love a snazzy pair of boots, and the choices are magnificent this year. Tall, polished riding boots—gotta love them! Knee-high leather, often with little straps and doodads, always look elegant, fashionable and expensive. Keep them well-maintained-frequent polishing, waterproofing, and cleaning, and they will last for years. And, they get ever more comfortable every year!

Western or Cowgirl boots, are so much fun, and dress up an outfit like nobody’s business. I have a pair with some turquoise leather parts, that make me very happy every time I even see them, and delirious when I have the opportunity to wear them! Worn with a black dress, accented by some turquoise jewelry or anything blue, I feel like a million bucks when I stride out in these babies.

Another boot variety out there, which is highly-touted, is the kind with big, chunky rubber and neoprene soles; for some reason, these are very hot now. They will elevate you above snow and sleet, and if one is attacked, will allow you to kick an offender with them and deal out some severe Shin Death. Do I love them? Not always, but they beat the hell out of fuzzy slippers.

Also making an appearance this winter are Mary Janes. Generally purchased at Payless Shoes(back before they closed down!), and in patent leather, they were a staple of nice girls and pederasts. Often worn with Lolita-esque white socks that sported lace and ruffles, they do have a sort of “tarnished innocence” about them; Gucci has a pair for sale for $950.00. You decide!

Fortunately, pretty pumps with “a kitten heel” are still out there—and in them a lady can look both adorable and stylish! And there’s less of a chance of turning an ankle than you have in 5 inch stilettos. As always, fashion trends are suggestions—it is up to you to figure out what you look great in, what your body will accept, and I hope this helps you look and feel wonderful—and what you want to spend your hard-earned bucks on.

