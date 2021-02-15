Spread the love















This month, I wanted to do a piece to compare president Biden to his (puke) predecessor.

Let’s start here, shall we? All of these articles are from January 20, 2021 or after.

This doesn’t include the nomination for Dr. Levine to run the office of Assistant Secretary of Health, which happened before that date.

Biden (and Dems)

Biden Takes Over, Signs LGBTQ Executive Order

Revoking Trump’s Military Transgender Ban Isn’t Enough

Aetna is expanding coverage for gender-affirming surgeries. Here’s why that’s important.

Jen Psaki shuts down Fox News’ transphobic question with “Trans rights are human rights”

HUD expands fair housing protections for transgender people

45 (and GOP)

Iowa bill would criminalize medical treatment of transgender youth because they will “outgrow” it

Republican lawmaker places ‘thousands of LGBT+ people at risk’ after sharing cruel Dr Rachel Levine meme

Rand Paul calls trans schoolgirls “hulking six-foot-four guys” in bizarre Senate committee rant

“Arizona legislator compares transgender, non-binary kids to barnyard animals“

Did I “cherry pick” these? Yes. I only included less than half of the anti-trans articles and actions since January 20. These are just representative.

That’s a lot of reading. My point? There is NO equivalence between the two parties when it comes to transgender rights. Biden did more on the FIRST DAY of his administration for transgender people than 45 did in four years.

So, transgender 45 supporters: how can you support the GOP?

