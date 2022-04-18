The “It” Color For Spring

Spread the love

Dear Readers, I hope you are all having a very festive Spring! Remember that it is SPRING, and not yet Summer—which I find very irritating. I want to hit the beach ASAP—but not get hypothermia.

So, I was trolling around on the Internet, and found several sites extolling the virtues of the “It” color for the year—fortunately, it is. . .PURPLE! YAY! A wonderful and varied color, everything from deepest vampire purple to delicate lavender. I love this—purple is a very evocative color, and most of us can find a hue of it that we like AND that looks good on us.

If you are a very pale blonde, you may look your best in a fresh light purple, a misty lavender or lilac. Sometimes, too strong a color on a very light person can have that “out-shouting” effect, where the dress wears YOU, not the other way around. You can also wear a color like ivory or beige with deep purple accents! Like a white linen dress with a purple belt or scarf, just to punch up your look a bit.

Persons of a more tawny hue can get away with most deep tones, the berry-dark purples and the more blueish ones, too, I always love a purple print, especially a riotous paisley!

And now to our darker ladies—purple looks alarmingly FAB on a dark-skinned human! It brings out that regal feel, and can be a real power color. Once only the “Color of Kings and Queens”, raving purple is not just for royalty any more. If you can ever afford some deeeep purple silk or linen clothing, you will get to be Queen for a Day, and send out that regal vibe.

And here I must add this caveat: Wear whatever you dang well please. My mission is to help you look and feel your best, most powerful self; to that end, I invite you to try some colors which you may be leery of; you may just surprise yourself. Purple is right up there! I know several folks who shy away from this lustrous, luxurious shade, and I suggest that you give it a try.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: crossdressing, Transgender Fashion