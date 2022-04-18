I’m Published!

Spread the love

I have been very lucky to be published in five, soon to be six publications. You can see them all here. I have also been in five, soon to be six, movies. I have walked three fashions shows. All have occurred within the past year. All mainstream publications, films or shows.

And why is this? Because why not? I am a vibrant and attractive member of society and as such, I am treated as such. Don’t put yourself in a box. Live your life on your own terms. Be you!

Excerpts from the interview by Tasha Walker-Carroll.

Q: When did you first begin to understand that you are transgender?

Only recently. For almost 50 years of my life, I struggled with what I thought was crossdressing. But for much of that time, there were things that occupied my mind otherwise, be they a job or helping raise our children. Then in late 2014, the urges, which I had always denied to myself, became too great to bear. I always hated myself for these urges, I never embraced them. I can look back at many behaviors that existed in a vain attempt to “normalize” myself. At that moment, I admitted to myself what I am and began to accept myself. This is why you see many transwomen from hyper-masculine professions or activities. It is that voice inside telling them their feeling are not valid, to try and be “normal”. Q: Have your friends and family been supportive of your transition?

Most have no idea. My body transformations are the same as an athlete would undergo, so my competitive running left no real reason for anyone to question me. And without going into personal details, I have been through FAR worse things in my life. So I am able to put my gender issues in their proper perspective.

Tell me about your experience in the modeling industry.

Well, it’s not much. Jackie Bertolette of Ohio Fashion Week met me and invited me to walk her show. That lead to my walking two other shows, including in New York, for Victoria Henley. I could have walked more, but starting out as a model, let’s just say, it isn’t cheap!

A great friend, whom I met when answering an ad for models, Barbara Stitzer, invited me to participate in a photo shoot for her magazine, North East Ohio Weddings Magazine. I am in three photos and wrote one article for the recent Spring/Summer edition.

Being proud, being confident and having a big mouth, not afraid to ask, has taken me where I am today. What does the future hold? I don’t know but if someone wants a unique woman, with character, style and a luminous smile, I’m your girl!

Q: What are some of your dreams and goals?

I won’t lie. I want to earn a living as Kandi. And I would particularly wish to do so in some creative capacity. This is what has lead me to modeling, acting, I previously mentioned, I also do improve and am heavily involved with volunteering. I certainly have dreams of having iconic feminine experiences. I have goals about helping others struggling with the same things I have struggled with.

My goal, every time I go out, is to get just a bit better at my female presentation. Maybe it’s a small change in my makeup or the continued attempts at feminizing my voice. Or the work I put in at the gym to have my figure more feminine, without having to resort to padding or shapewear.

Simply put, I want Kandi to be someone special!

