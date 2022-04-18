The Heart Binds (Part 2 of 2)

Spread the love

“Yes Jennifer, I will marry you.”

We kissed, long and hard, and suddenly I wanted very much to be alone with her. Our carriage turned into the park and you could smell the summer breeze passing over the garden flowers that filled the park along the path. As Amy lay on my chest I softly broke out in a song. I sang, What A Difference A Day makes. That song is so fitting for us, because the difference is her. She has completely changed my world and heart. Amy sat quietly just listening and taking everything in. There were no others that night. No memories of loves that had gone wrong, or bills that needed to be paid. It was just her and I in a horse drawn carriage on a warm summer night in the middle of the city park.

Later that night when we got home, Amy rushed to the apartment. I followed behind her at a strong gait. When we got inside the house Amy went straight to the bedroom, I followed behind her. She went to the dresser and opened her underwear drawer. She pulled out something making sure I didn’t see what it was. Then turning only her head she said to me.

“Why don’t you turn down the bed and light a few candles? I’ll be out in just a minute.”

Then she hurried into the bathroom and closed the door. I piddled around the bedroom doing everything Amy had asked me to do. When she came out of the bathroom Amy was wearing a black and pink babydoll nighty. The whole of it was sheer and see through. The hemline was not cut in the usual straight fashion, but rather in a jagged “Tinker Bell” effect that gave a sexy silhouette with the promise of what lay inside.You could just barely see the black silk thong panties underneath, which I might say was an inviting visual.. Around the chest area the mesh turned to lace with the pink showing through the lace. It had a deep plunge neckline and the nightgown wrapped perfectly around her breast. Her brownish, pink areolae could be seen and were highlighted by her fully erect nipples. Her hair was down and loose around her shoulders, the way that I love it most; wild and beautiful. The only words I managed to get out were: “Damn!” Amy blushed and then spoke. “I take that you approve? Now baby I’m still bleeding pretty heavy so I don’t want you going down on me, but we can do everything else. Anyway I want to make tonight all about you. I want to drive you crazy.”

I mumbled out, “You’re already off to a good start. Seriously, I don’t know why love me with all the trouble I cause you?

She shrugged her shoulders and then smiled, “It’s simple cupcake, my love for you conquers all the trouble.”

I know it’s hard to understand how I can be transgender and love this women the way I do. In my mind I am not transgender girl, but a female with a penis, or as Amy likes to describe it; a really large clitty. That’s what makes our relationship work and also so unique. We define ourselves as lesbian. There is no cis girl and trans girl thoughts. We are who we are. That is to say we are in love and the bond between us goes to the depth of our soul. Amy came over to me and put her arms around me, she kissed me and then whispered in my ear, “Jennifer,I love you so much.”

With a simple, I love you too, we began our love making. No words were really needed to make this evening memorable.The feeling we shared together that night was sufficient.

The next week we went to the courthouse together to fill out the necessary paperwork and paid for the marriage certificate. I called the local LGBTQ center and booked a small meeting room and asked for suggestions on someone to officiate the ceremony. Amy and I decided that we only wanted a few friends at the wedding. I asked Bob, his wife and family to be there, and of course my friend and personal cheerleader, Karen, along with her husband and her two children. Amy asked a couple of girls that she worked with along with families. Small and intimate I believe is what they say.

Amy went shopping for her wedding dress without me and I did the same without her. We agreed That Amy would stay at a friend’s house the night before the wedding. The day of the wedding could not have been any more special than it was, even if we would have spent ten times the money we did. Karen had stepped in and taken charge of the whole affair. The conference room was decorated with a few folding chairs laced with crepe paper ribbons, an archway that belonged to the center, and flowers on either side of the archway. The center had rolled out a carpet strip down the aisle, and an old CD player of organ music for the wedding march.

Karen’s husband started the CD and everyone stood up. I was standing at the doorway to the room in a short off-white lace dress. It was simple but elegant. Then Amy came out of the bathroom in her dress. She was absolutely radiant. The dress she picked was also off white and just above the knee. The collar plunged down the front highlighting my favorite assets. I humorously thought to myself that Amy had picked that particular neckline on purpose, just to see me fumble through the ceremony. She had paired the dress with a vail, very high heels, and she was holding a bouquet of flowers. Amy came to me and linked her arm around mine. We walked into the room together, side by side. This was to symbolize the way our marriage would work. Neither of us ahead or behind the other. We were one flesh, one spirit united in love and more importantly, determination. We had decided to write our own vows and to speak from our hearts. The wedding officiant said a few words about the sacredness of what we were entering into, then came the final word, You may now kiss one another as being bound in matrimony. Amy and I turned to walk down the aisle in wedded bliss.

The entire wedding party met at Deno’s Italian Heaven. Where we all ate, danced and our friends made several toast to the new couple. Karen had arranged for a small two tier wedding cake. Karen took the top of the cake off so it could be frozen and served on our first anniversary. Then Amy cut the first slice and fed it to me. She paused for just a moment and that sly look came over her and I just knew she was going to slam the cake into me. Then laughed and whispered to me, “Don’t worry cupcake, I’m not going to do it. I want you to know that I am going to take care of you now, and as long as we both live.”

After the reception, Amy and I got into a large borrowed Black SUV with Bob driving. He took us downtown to a fancy Hotel. Karen had reserved the bridal suite for us to “honeymoon” in,in style. The day was absolutely perfect, and the night . . . Well it still lingers in my thoughts to this very day.

