The Festivities are Now Over, Almost

I can’t say I’m sorry. It’s expensive and tiring. I am dressed en-femme as I write this, but this is the first time since the twenty-third of December. The trouble is one has to deal with a lot of those other people like one’s own and your partners family who don’t know you have this little hobby. In my case, I think it’s best that they don’t know. Gail and I had a nice Christmas day at her sister’s home in Niagara Falls. This was a nice day, and it’s worth noting that John, her husband, did prime rib instead of turkey. I was happy with this. Boxing Day, (I am not sure if this is celebrated in U.S. It’s the day after Christmas day) we visited the home of one of my sons and were joined by his brothers and their families. Another nice day, the weather has been kind over the holiday. Christmas day we had a high of 40 deg., which is well above seasonal.

We bought presents some time ago. Even a couple of items we bought online and didn’t expect to arrive on time, did. I notice larger clothing stores are advertising on TV the advantages of buying directly from the store. Their adverts are cute. The bargain hunters are out this week. A lot of folks have taken the whole week off from work. So, with the Boxing Day sales the malls are still somewhat busy.

I have a Hewlett Packard printer and along with my lap top it is beginning to show its age. Somewhat like their owner. We are now replacing the printer. We tried HP online, they have a machine similar to the one we have for $80.00 cdn. My wife, loves to poke around online and found a similar model at Staples for $39.00, including an added service charge. We have found HP to be a great company to deal with. They track our ink use, and replace the cartridges as required. They even dispose of the used cartridges by providing a stamped and addressed envelope to send the old cartridges back to them. We will have to wait awhile before we can replace my laptop. I don’t know about me.

If you are not familiar with Boxing Day, I think it’s a British tradition of somewhat cloudy origins. I have heard some suggestions for its name but they are guesses. It’s celebrated here in Canada and I think in Australia and New Zealand as well. (Editor’s Note: According to what we have read Boxing Day was the day that the gentry boxed up their hand me downs that had been replaced by new things on Christmas, then gave the boxed items to the servants.)

When it comes to dressing we will have to start thinking about spring. My next blog will be toward the end of January 2020 and we can talk about spring fashions. It would be interesting to know the average age of members of this site so I would know who my target audience is. I tend to lean toward the over fifties. One should start to think about one’s budget and go through your spring wardrobe. Be ruthless, which is difficult if you have an item which has become a bit tight or the colors have faded, but despite that, you love it. My wife and I do this on a regular basis. We might go through all of our tops, of which we each have too many, and throw out two if we are lucky. It’s hard sometimes. Underwear is a slightly different item. Panties and bras often need to be disposed of because they start to look tacky. If anyone is interested, I am a great fan of vintage lingerie.

The next weeks will probably be quiet. My wife is doing a course on tax preparation and I am, don’t laugh, doing online courses on writing. I used to think that writing was for other people, but I have caught a bug which has been biting me for years. TGF is partly responsible for it.

That’s all for this submission. Have a great New Year’s celebration. As they say in Scotland, “Lang may your Lumb Reek.”

Question of the month: Why are the buttons on women’s clothing on the opposite side to men’s?

Category: Transgender Fashion, Transgender Opinion