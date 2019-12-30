Abbey The Cabbie: Abbey Has a Man in Her Apartment

Spread the love















It was another rainy night in Charm City. The steam from the manholes seemed to be fuller than usual. A drizzly mist fell, casting a grey pall over the city. The hometown fans were relishing a sports victory and business was good for the cabbies. But Abbey, instead of soaking up the fares of the good citizens of the city, found herself with a man in her apartment.

“You seem…kinda uptight or something. Is there something wrong?” asked Jeff. Abbey was still not comfortable with calling her boss Jeff instead of Mr. Stevens. He was a tall man with a muscular build. His hair was as dark as a unlit alley at 4am. He was the ole’ tall, dark and handsome type.

Abbey sputtered out a “N. . .no. . .nooooo. . .I am just preoccupied and kinda goofy on these pain pills the doc gave me.” She was lying through her teeth. She was tighter than a con in the electric chair waitin’ for the juice. She was on edge and hoping that she hid all of her “items” that may be incriminating.

Abbey thought to herself, as Jeff talked, “My God, what the fuck am I doing?” You have a. . .thingee and the only thing between it and Jeff was some thin undergarments. What if he tries something? Oh my God! What if he tries for third base!? Oh Jesus!” Good ole’ teenage terms still floated in her head. “Third Base, listen to me.” she thought. “What am I, sixteen or something? Shit…I wish.”

Jeff was being a perfect gentleman though. He talked shop mostly and asked Abbey about how she felt about getting back out there. Abbey was eager to get back to work. “I won’t have to drive one of those old junkers out back will I?” asked Abbey. “Oh. . .Ohh. . .noooo, nooooooo. I think we can arrange for a new cab for ya.” Jeff said, tentatively. “I was just about to retire some of those oldies and ask for new 1947 models. In fact, I think I will get on that right away first thing Monday morning!”

“New?!” asked Abbey. “Suuuure! Why the hell not?” said Jeff. Abbey was excited about the possibility of a 1947 model with that new car smell. “Mmmmmmm. . .I can just smell it now.” as she closed her eyes and put her hands and knees together between her silky dress.

Jeff saw Abbey looking so lovely as she reacted to his revelation. He was so smitten. He couldn’t help himself. Abbey was SO feminine to him. Something about her just exuded feminine energy that he was not used to. She seemed very vivacious and youthful. He liked that. But, he was her boss. He had to keep it professional. But how could he? His heart leapt when he saw Abbey.

As evening turned to night, Jeff thought he’d better get home. He thought about his lonely apartment and just wanted to stay at Abbey’s. In fact, he wanted so badly to kiss her as he caught her beautiful blue eyes. He adjusted his pants and bid Abbey goodnight. He put on his fedora, lifted his collar and hunched out into the rain to his car. Abbey stood by the door feeling strangely turned on.

Eventually Quartzie and Coal ventured out from their “stranger” hiding spots and purred. Abbey was relieved that she could let down her guard and relax. “A new cab! Why, did you hear that kitties? Mama may get a brand spankin’ new cab!” Quartzie meowed his approval.

Abbey was itching to get back out on the streets. She was healing from her neck injury. She also kept thinking about the idiot who hit her. She wanted to nail him. She needed to get back to work and find clues about this sonofabitch.

She gazed out at the rain as it made the glass window wavy with its soft droplets. She felt a tingle run down her core. Some part of her was turned on, and another part was afraid.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Fiction, Transgender Fun & Entertainment