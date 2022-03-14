The Changing of the Clothes

Spread the love

Hello, Dear Readers! It’s beginning to look a little like spring these days-so it’s about time to do the bi-yearly Changing of the Clothes. Yes, time to get out all of your present colder weather dresses, coats, jackets, skirts and tops. Assemble most of them in a good spot with a decent full-length mirror, and prepare to be brutal.

I start with dresses, and wear some adorable shoes. Or cute boots. I try one dress after another — and I categorize them!

Does it fit? If no, is it worth altering, and do I want to? If it fits, but I’ve had it for more than 5 years and never worn it, why not? Is it dated, like out of fashion, will it ever come back? Does it fit, but is unflattering? Get rid of it. Goodwill, sell on eBay, do whatever makes it go away.

This is the basis for my sorting. With skirts, our figures tend to change as we have the “privilege” of getting older — the tushy can get wobbly, the tummy can lose its taut expanse and become a floppy desert … and a skirt will really point that out. What we are looking for here are things we really like, flatter our figure and fit well. I keep a jeans skirt “just in case” — in case of what, I’m not really sure, but there it hangs in the closet, year after year. This is known as a “wild card”, which is a thing one gets to keep regardless of whether it gets worn or not.

Blouses and tops — I look for good, punchy colors and comfortable fabrics, and a nice “skim the body” fit. Also keep both eyes open for stains, rips, pilling, fading and missing buttons. If a top looks saggy and crummy, so will its wearer!

Coats and jackets — look closely for wear and tear, and missing buttons and straps. And old Kleenex balled up in pockets, or lipstick. The inner collars of coats can get messy and stained with skin and makeup; if you love the coat, hie thee to a decent dry cleaner and see if it can be freshened up and saved. Your coat makes a big statement every time you wear it, so make sure it’s a good one.

Shoes. Boots, heels etc. Are they crummy, worn-down and beat? Do you have a decent shoe person? Do you care enough to get them cleaned up and fixed? Then do so. Nothing wrecks an outfit like beat-up, ratty clodhoppers! Do get heels fixed, see if good leather boots and pumps would benefit from a trip to the Shoe Person — it is well worth the effort.

Also, if you have some perfectly fine item of clothing that is in good shape but you don’t feel special and fabulous when you wear it, that is a perfectly fine reason to give it the old heave-ho. Clothing should make us feel like a strong, adorable human — accept no less.

