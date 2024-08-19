Tell Shelley Anne: Mariah Moreno

Spread the love

An Interview with Former Professional Wrestler Mariah Moreno

Mariah Moreno is recognized by many as the first out trans pro wrestler woman in professional wrestling and commonly referred to as a trailblazer for LGBTQ pro wrestling

A veteran of the squared circle*, Moreno competed as an out trans woman for over a decade in a business that hasn’t always been as accepting as it is today. From the amazing story of her coming out as trans to the industry as part of a wrestling storyline as far back as 2011 to the difficult realities she faced growing up as a trans girl and woman in the ’80s and ’90s, Moreno’s legacy is one that must be remembered and is still being forged.

TGF: Generally speaking, why did you decide to transition and what support did you have?

Ms. Moreno: To live as my authentic self. As a child I had no idea it was possible, when I turned 13 I learned that transitioning was a thing. A bit of a taboo ordeal because I grew up in a Catholic family but that wasn’t going to stop me from reaching happiness. I was raised by my grandmother, she embraced me as I am, and gave me her full-on support since the beginning. Others in my family weren’t so warm but I didn’t care because I had my grandmother’s support.

TGF: You were the first professional trans female wrestler. Was it challenging to enter the sport?

Ms. Moreno: The challenge was really with me. As a trans woman we are in constant battle with our thoughts. Thoughts like, can they tell, is my voice feminine enough, did I tuck good enough, is my five o’clock shadow showing, do they like me, am I safe and more. I did receive mistreatment and discrimination in the early years of my career but that changed after they realized I was a great performer and here to stay. People’s perception changed when they accepted my dedication to the business. I got to travel the world and do what excited me. I even got to meet amazing people and some celebrities.

TGF: How did your nickname, BloodThirsty Vixen originate?

Ms. Moreno: I took part in the XPW 10th year anniversary wrestling show in 2009 as “The Hardcore Homo’s” Angel’s Valet. I got a taste of the hardcore side of wrestling and wanted more… I went through a couple tables with barbwire and light tubes attached to them. The feeling that took over my body was incredible and I knew I wanted to continue to explore hardcore wrestling hence my name BloodThirsty Vixen. It wasn’t until a year later when I finally got another opportunity in hardcore wrestling.

TGF: You had a few signature moves you were known for as part of your wrestling style

Ms. Moreno: My first and most favorite signature move was the Top Rope Moonsault. I feel that move helped me elevate as a performer. My second signature move is definitely a bronco buster which I renamed as, the tuck taster. (lol). I had a few others but those two are definitely my favorites.

TGF: You retired about two years ago because of mental health issues. Was it all due to wrestling challenges or something else you can talk about?

Ms. Moreno: My retirement was due to stress and the feeling of failure which caused me anxiety and depression. I was approaching my 40s and in wrestling age plays a big part in one’s career. I knew I wasn’t going to make it so I fell into a dark depression and had to step away. I have made a couple wrestling appearances since, but no longer compete full time.

TGF: While you were wrestling, three other trans female wrestlers entered the sport. What is the status of trans female wrestling today?

Ms. Moreno: Oh my God, there are over 50 transgender wrestlers in wrestling today which amazes me. Two dozen of those I inspired to chase their dreams. There is definitely a place for trans women in wrestling and in my opinion every major organization should have a couple signed to a deal.

TGF: Your talent includes designing female wrestling figures. Are you still designing and collecting?

Ms. Moreno: I am definitely still a collector and yes as my new hobby I customize wrestling action figures. I didn’t realize I would enjoy doing something so crafty, but it definitely brings me peace.

TGF: Who may have had a tremendous impact on you as a wrestler?

Ms. Moreno: Oh, my there are a few ladies that inspired my career and wrestling persona. To name a few, Lita, Ariel and Luna. Outside of wrestling I would have to say my brother and my late fiancé, Robert. Those two pushed and supported my career the entire time.

TGF: What do you feel is your greatest virtue?

Ms. Moreno: My greatest virtue is compassion towards animals and insects. Life is life and it comes in all shapes and sizes.

TGF: What’s your next career move?

Ms. Moreno: Right now, I’m just focused on my mental health and 9-to-5 job. At some point, I’d love to get back into wrestling, but as a host, announcer or manager and become a personality and pick up where I left off. All in due time. The thought of accepting a booking gives me anxiety so right now that’s out of the question.

* Because boxing evolved into competing in a four-sided ring, the boxing ring itself gained the reputation as “the squared circle,” keeping in line with its original roots of engaging in combat in a circle-shaped area.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Interview