Size 20 and Surviving?In a Size 10 T-World

Spread the love

“Yes ma’am, My girlfriend does play Linebacker for the Bears. But, there’s no need to wrap it.”

By Roxy du Monde

I just adore those petite, darling little Tgirls, so small that they actually vibrate when I walk by. Not because they are excited, but because they feel a large magnitude earthquake just starting to roll. They always grin after the ground stops shaking and realize it was just me walking by. But I can’t wear their size 9 stuff, I wish I could. Try doubling it and maybe you’ll be close. I am 6′ 2″ 225 lbs. With high heels and that teased up kind of hair, I am at least 6′ 6″ from top to bottom. I will never pass in public, even without the platforms. Hear me voluptuous ones, never. Once I accepted that fact and decided that I would do the best with what I have, I have been very happy with my personal transformation. But it has not been without jealousy of those gorgeous “off the rackers” and not nearly as casual. However, with a bit of work, and some quality help, I have had some success and I’m glad to share what I can with you.

The Look I Try to Achieve

Everyone’s look evolves. Our penchant for fashion dictates that. I have changed many things about the way I dress over the years. And I’ve surely been influenced by fashion trends. But, my goal has always been to have a sexy look. For me, that means short skirts with lots of leg and heels. I like to think I can dress for a formal dinner with style, or go dancing in a hot look or express myself with panache in fetish attire.

By identifying my personal physical assets, I’ve been able to exploit them visually. Likewise, by understanding that my shoulders, with few exceptions, just can’t handle sleeveless attire, I’ve defused some potential fashion bombs. I can use my legs and my derriere’ to large (sic) benefit but my upper body, shoulders, chest and stomach have to be visually minimized for me to create a proportional figure. I was once told, “Create the Waist” and the rest of the image will follow. It’s a big figure, but it’s all mine. And I use big hair and shoulder pads, silicone breasts and a boned corset to create that top to middle V shape. I try to use short skirts and heels to create overall visual length. And when I’m done, I try to top it off with a professional looking makeup job, big hair, a positive attitude and a huge smile. It’s been described as my trademark look.

The best way for me to explain what I do is just to walk you through it. I’m not saying this is the right way for you, but it’s what it’s what works for me. Much of what I can tell you is just a relay. Someone along the line passed me a hint. Whoever you are, thanks.

Getting Ready to Get Ready

What can I say? I have bad knees and I think I may be getting arthritic. And all those years of physical pounding are catching up to me. But I watch my weight and have a long frame to work with. I am blessed to have very little facial or body hair so staying shaved is not a problem for me. My heart goes out to you girls that really have to work at controlling it. But all of us love that smooth feeling. I truly believe that oils and creams do wonders for your skin and your attitude. I try very hard to keep my skin soft. If I am shaving before a night out, I try to do it some time before I begin to get ready. This gives my body a chance to cool down (big girls tend to perspire) and a chance to use some lotion, paint my toenails and relax for a minute or two. I try to give myself two hours to get dressed. I can do the 30 minute thing, but there is no pleasure in the act of getting ready. Actually, it’s just like one big panoramic scream. But I try to follow pretty much the same routine from top to bottom each time. I experiment when I have the time, but I tend to use the things that I have learned work for me.

And Go In Hair First

I grew up in the southern United States, where big hair was always the order of the day. So it was any easy mental adjustment for me to make. A long time ago, a local drag queen, quite popular then and now, critiqued some of my pictures and said, “easy to fix, she needs big hair”. What was so obvious to her was a total revelation to me, a blinding flash of the obvious. If you are tall and thin, this may not matter much, but if you are “big boned”, larger, fuller wigs can be a real benefit to creating a more proportional look. And the big hair helps me visually fade my shoulders. I’ve recently gone to wearing two piece wigs just to be able to create more hair. My hairdresser adds a 3/4 fall to a regular wig. I keep it pinned in very tight and you would never know it was two pieces of hair. I’ve used the same hairdresser (Studio Lites) for years and he always has good new ideas. I style my own hair each time I wear it, but a professional hairdresser or a wig shop that will help you with basic style is really important.

Whether you are trying to create a glamour look with highly styled hair, a natural look, or even a kinky one, if you’re big, more is better. It is a bit more difficult to store and transport big hair, but it’s worth the extra trouble. When I’m traveling, I pack “the girls” (pet name for my wig collection) carefully in a box, secured to styrofoam heads and check the box as extra luggage. Although it’s never been a huge problem, “the girls” have had fun trips without me to Minneapolis and Chicago. Fortunately, it was when I was headed home from a weekend excursion, not beginning one. I’ve learned to check “the girls” in early and make sure they are going the same place as I am. I’ll bet they had fun in Chicago. Wish I could’ve been there.

I always try to have my hair styled before I even start my makeup. I try to use a well pinned styrofoam head and a wig stand, big combs and non-destructive styling devices. Avoid hair brushes that tend to tear at the wig. Use big combs and picks and keep the tangles out as much as you can. Before combing, I use a product called “Care Free Curl”. It’s made by a company called Soft Sheen. Don’t get carried away with the spray, but it really helps the comb move through the wig and creates a nice shine on synthetic hair. I’ve been using it for a few months now and I haven’t noticed any damage to “the girls.” Just a trick I learned from a friend. And with some practice, a cheap set of rollers and a lot of hair spray, you can give your wigs many different looks.

Foundation

Garments, not base makeup. I don’t do my face quite yet. Something I missed forever, which should have been quite obvious. Begin with the body instead of the face. For years I started with my makeup, but have since learned that’s not always the best place to start for a big girl. No sooner than I had the perfect face, I would proceed to struggle with a corset or a girdle or hose and by the time I had the figure I wanted, my face was a mess. Besides, I create a glow, more commonly known as perspiration. And by adjusting to my foundation garments, and then catching my breath, I’m much more comfortable doing my makeup.

To create a proportional feminine form, I have to wear a corset. There are many opinions about the type or style or whether to purchase custom or catalog. I buy mine from Versatile Fashions. They are durable and have great boning. I prefer a basic silk corset with double back laces and a full back flap. I can wear mine for hours. And I love what it does for my posture. Once I get it on and get the laces where I want them, I loosen it a bit until later.

As I mentioned, I use silicone breast forms. They bounce and jiggle, feel real and are just too much fun. I use a size C because my pectorals are large to begin with. I like a teardrop shaped silicone breast forms because the shape is more versatile. I’ll discuss clothes later, but it’s difficult for a big Tgirl to wear an outfit that’s low cut in the front. Another good friend taught me how useful a good can of medical adhesive can be. To wear a dress or top with a really deep front V (where you would like to be braless), I use an old pair of silicone forms and spray them with medical adhesive (only spray the back of the form). It’s the same adhesive used to attach medical appliances. But it works great with silicone boobs. Then I carefully stick them where they are going to be for the rest of the night and this big girl is braless. But they are surprisingly easy to remove with simple cold cream. Just make sure you shave completely before using this method. Regardless of what you use for breast forms, natural and proportional is the look you should try to achieve. Remember that the curve from the breast to the waist should be needs to be natural. And for a large beautiful look, it’s ok to begin with a larger breast form.

Ready to Paint…

Seems like a lot to go through before you put on your makeup, a wig and some heels doesn’t it? I agree. But I believe the art of makeup is pivotal regardless of body size. If the face doesn’t work, it won’t matter what you wear. You will not be happy with your look. By the time I get ready to “do my face”, I want to be relaxed and feeling creative.

I start with a small amount of cover cream, I use a light colored cover cream from Almay before I start my foundation. I try to fade the smile wrinkles around the eyes and try to lighten the jaw bones. This will help with the rouge look later. There are so many good foundations out there. For a day look, I use a Cover Girl or Mary Kay foundation with a light powder. But I seldom get out during the day. I prefer a Ben Nye foundation for evening wear. My skin is naturally light so I prefer a Creamy Beige or Peachy Beige foundation. Contrary to popular opinion, I do not use a trowel as my primary application tool. I try to get an even coverage, with a sponge, and cover forehead, eyes, nose, chin, cheeks and neck. Then I apply a light coat of powder. It’s a good idea to use powder the same color as your foundation. I actually use three powders, a firm coat that is the same color as my foundation, a slightly daker color on my cheeks and almost a pink sheer powder around my nose and mouth.

At this point I depart from the norm. Everyone says save the lashes for later. I do them at this stage. Because I’m bigger, I use bigger lashes. Yes, they actually come in sizes. I keep several sizes on hand, but prefer the larger ones. If you’ve never used them, you will be amazed at the way false eyelashes can help your total makeup job. False lashes can be a bit frustrating at first, but the key is to use a very thin line of clear lash glue, not the black stuff, and to let it actually dry a bit before applying. A steady hand is crucial here. If you have big hands, you can use a wooden cuticle tool to help the adhesive stick on the ends of the lash . I’ve experimented with setting the lashes as far apart as possible, but have decided that a really close set (in towards my nose) helps me create a more exotic almond shaped eye.

I try to avoid radical eye shade colors. If you can’t figure out what is best for you, consult a professional. I hear the folks at MAC are great and are very Tfriendly. Or simply call around and ask if the shop you are interested in is T friendly. I prefer warm shades. I start with a dark chocolate or black at the outside edges and then try to blend a cinnamon or spice color in from the center. I use a lighter sand or even light pink just below the brow to create definition. I keep my brows trimmed and just use a bit of spirit gum to create a finer, paintable line. I’ve experimented with eyebrow wax, but I haven’t mastered the technique and since I prefer wigs with big bangs, it hasn’t been that important to me. If your brows are bushy, you might want to learn to use brow wax. I try to use a lighter shade on the brows, a medium brown is the darkest I will use. I prefer darker warmer rouges but will use a light shade between my cheekbones and eyes to create separation and definition.

I avoid the liquid eye and lip liners, pencils are much easier to use. A dark brown or black pencil works best for the eyes. And I use a maroon pencil for the lips. I really like to use the lip pencil to “draw outside the lines.” By lining just on the outside of the lips, you can create a larger smile. Don’t get carried away, but you can make your mouth appear much larger, especially if you have thinner lips like me. Again, I am trying to create a proportional look with eyes and lips. It’s ok for them to be larger and it’s ok to have an exotic look. Yes, I’m biased, but I think big girls are sexy and I think we should look sexy too.

Like to make a comment or share a makeup or transformation tip? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: crossdressing