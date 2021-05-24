Real skin custom skin breast form sale at The Breast Form Store

Sabrina Syminton’s First Bria Cartoon

| May 24, 2021 | Reply
Spread the love

Life of Bria #1 to celebrate Life of Bria Comics‘ Six Year Anniversary this May! Click on the cartoon for a larger, more readable version.


Spread the love

Tags: , ,

Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment

Sabrina_Bria_Symington

About the Author ()

I'm a professional illustrator and graphic novelist. Sometimes I teach karate and voice feminization lessons, and I operate as a founding member of and the lead artist for local Vancouver comics publisher, Zombie Robot Comics. I also really like dinosaurs. Check out my website to see even more of my webcomics and artwork, Or you can also follow me on Twitter @lifeofbria. I'm always happy to connect with other members of our community, so don't be afraid to message me!

Leave a Reply

«
»
%d bloggers like this: