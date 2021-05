Spread the love















Just a few years ago it was big news when a fashion model came out as transgender. These days it is decidedly not so rare. While Lea T and Andreja Pejic were novel and daring there are now many trans women walking the runways at Paris and New York fashion shows, as well as gracing the pages of fashion magazines, and even some men’s magazines. Here are 21 of today’s top transgender models.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Fashion