Retro Rerun: Perfect Pictures – Nylons and Vaseline

By Donna T

Here is a flash back to the 1990s with some tips from Donna T for doing photo effects to enhance your self portraits. Now, many of us are able to use Photoshop–or an app built into our smart phone camera to add all kinds of filters to our digital photos. In the ’90s filters had to be physical and soft focus, and background effects had to be added the old fashioned way. If you still use a 35mm film camera you can experiment with Donna’s suggestions. Or you can try them on your digital camera if it allows you to use different lenses. Sadly Donna did not include any photos taken with her primitive filters.

Have I got some ideas for you girls. Now I will want to see these pictures out on the Internet soon so let’s get started.

One thing all us girls have is pantyhose and I will admit I even have some nice stockings. We all know about how these things can run but before you throw out your next pair I have a plan you will just love for a neat special photo effect.

Cut a big round circle out of the hose in an area the run does not show and throw the rest away. Next time you are doing pictures after you have focused the camera lens, cover the front with the piece of pantyhose and snap a rubber band around the lens to hold everything in place and take your picture. The result will be a very pleasing “soft focus” effect. Just a bit misty and it works well with colored nylons as well.

When I travel to conventions and such I always carry black sheer, white sheer, and a suntan. You can double up and get a more dreamy effect as well.

I am going to assume that you are using a 35mm camera with a lens that lets you screw on filters. If so go down to the camera store and get a UV HAZE filter and place it on the lens. You should always have one on anyway to protect the lens glass. Now take some KY jelly on a Q-tip and run it on the outer edge of the filter about one third of the way to the center and watch what it can do to a plain background.

Again you can get creative and mix the KY jelly with some food coloring for great background effects and KY jelly is water soluble so it is easy to clean off when you are done. If you do an oval shape you can get a vignette on your picture. Now these two little tricks will cost very little, they do not take to much time and you can get great results. Next time we will look at how to get some great outdoor pictures and have a day of fun you will not soon forget.

