Research Study Seeks Trans Participants

Spread the love















TGForum has been informed of a new research study seeking transgender participants. Here is the text of the message we received.

My name is Beatrice Rothbaum and I am a clinical psychology doctoral student at Adelphi University. I currently contribute to the Intersectional Development Lab at Adelphi University, directed by Chana Etengoff, Ph.D. Members of our research group identify as trans, queer, and cisgender.

I am reaching out to you about participating in my research project titled “Trans Self-Efficacy and Well-Being.” The purpose of this study is to explore the relationship between trans well-being and self-efficacy (an individual’s belief in their ability to achieve goals). This project additionally explores political activism and psychotherapy experiences.

This project is informed by my trans-positive clinical and advocacy work. In my work, I have learned that every trans story is important and I look forward to learning more about yours.

If you identify as trans, are at least 18 years old, and reside in the U.S.you are eligible to participate in this online survey! The survey may take an hour to an hour and fifteen minutes to complete.

Your participation and responses will remain confidential. Thank you for your trust.

If you are interested in participating or learning more about the study, please click here.

Adelphi University’s IRB has approved this research study and all responses will remain confidential. If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact me at [email protected] or my Co-PI/faculty adviser, Chana Etengoff, Ph.D., at [email protected].

I look forward to learning more about your views and experiences.

Beatrice Rothbaum (she/her/hers)

Clinical Psychology Doctoral Student

Intersectional Development Lab

Gordon F. Derner School of Psychology

Adelphi University

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Community News