Princesses of the Night — Pride March 2019 and More

A few days ago I celebrated the LGBT Pride March, but before speaking a bit about this great event, I want to talk a little about an event organized by an important university in my city called ASAB, which annually has local Drag artists and some from other cities. It is a great show, and included this humble writer. This has been an event that has grown over the years and that everyone calls “Night of the Fireflies.” Simply the art of drag is palpable and beautifully magical in the great number of drag artists who appear. There were around 50 artists and we had the opportunity to produce a very particular show to students of the university and public in general.

You can see a bit of my presentation and part of the magic of this event in the video attached to this publication.

On the other hand, my activist facet was reflected along with more than 250,000 participants in our LGBT Pride March in my city of Bogotá. The March is where we demonstrate to the heterosexual community, that we suffer the same diseases as them, that we fall in love like them and that we are HUMANS like them, fighting for social equality.

We were more than 250,000 creative souls who marched and showed our stage in the streets of my city, finishing this March in the place where our president and our mayor lives.

For the moment, watch some of this video that speaks for itself.

Katherine Diaz

Princesas de la Noche – marcha 2019 y algo más

Hace muy pocos días celebre las marcha LGBT, pero antes de hablar un poco de este gran evento, deseo hablar un poco de un evento organizado por una importante universidad de mi ciudad llamada ASAB, que anualmente tiene convoca a artistas Drag locales y de otras ciudades de mi país y realizar un gran show, entre ellas esta humilde escritora. Este ha sido un evento que ha cogido mucha fuerza con el pasar de los años y que todos los llaman “ La Noche de las Luciérnagas. Sencillamente el arte Drag es palpable y hermosamente mágico en la gran cantidad de artistas Drag, alrededor de 50 artistas tuvimos la oportunidad de mostrar un show muy particular a estudiantes de la universidad y publico en general.

Podrán ver un poco de mi presentación y parte de la magia de este evento en el vídeo adjunto a esta publicación.

Por otro lado, mi faceta activista fue reflejada junto con más de 250.000 participantes a nuestra marcha LGBT en mi ciudad de Bogotá. Marcha en la cual le demostramos a la comunidad heterosexual, que nosotros padecemos las mismas enfermedades que ellos, que nos enamoramos como ellos y que somos HUMANOS como ellos, luchando por una igualdad social.

Fuimos más de 250.000 almas creativas que marchamos y mostramos nuestra escénica en las calles de mi ciudad, terminando esta marcha en el lugar en donde vive nuestro presidente y nuestro alcalde mayor.

Por el momento deleitensen un poco de este material gráfico que habla por si solo.

Katherine Diaz

