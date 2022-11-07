Rachel Santiago GM of The District Hotel in Oklahoma City

Spread the love

Rachel Santiago is General Manager of The District Hotel in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She is a trans-lesbian who is not interested in anyone. She is also a DJ, comedian, mistress, vegetarian, lover of the wilderness and asexual. Rachel is also the mother of three boys.

Rachel is another referral from my good friend Hanna Olsen who is the hostess of HeartlandTG parties that features the largest transgender live music venue in the U.S. at the LGBTQ+ owned and staffed hotel. In addition, the second Saturday of every month both Rachel and Hanna invite you to participate in Girls Night Out in the lounge of The District.

TGForum: Why and when did you transition?

Ms. Santiago: I transitioned in 2018 after my spouse and I split up. And it was totally worth it. I had gotten real sick with gout and ended up bed ridden for almost seven weeks. During that time of not being able to do anything physically I realized that I was not living my life. I felt a change needed to happen. I was not unhappy with myself. I just felt that I could be happier. And here I am today.

TGForum: What challenges if any did you encounter?

Ms. Santiago: I did not really face any challenges in my transition. There were only two things I felt were important to me. The acceptance of my children and me being me for me and nobody else. I do not care what other people think about me. I do not care if people think I am a dude in a dress. Other people’s opinions about me mean nothing to me.

TGForum: Was your career path always in the hospitality industry?

Ms. Santiago: I have been in the hospitality industry since I was 13 years old. I started as a dishwasher at 13 and was a sauté chef at 14. I have done everything in restaurants you can think of. For the last 12 or 13 years I have been more exclusively a chef. I have managed restaurants and I have owned restaurants. I have worked in Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City. The Phoenix position was primarily as a consultant.

TGForum: How did you get into hotel management?

Ms. Santiago: I had left an owner and chef bad situation at a restaurant. At this point the general manager of the District Hotel in Oklahoma City said he had an open position at the front desk. Being that I was unemployed at the time I took that spot. I had never worked in a hotel in any capacity prior to this. This general manager quit shortly after I started working there. A new general manager was put into place, and we had a good working relationship. When he resigned after a year or so he suggested to the owners that I take over the position. And I did. And that is where I am today.

TGForum: Your hotel position involves numerous responsibilities. Please elaborate.

Ms. Santiago: I do everything from sweeping floors, doing taxes, finding residents for our apartments, booking rooms, making special events run smoothly, booking special events, DJing drag shows and various other sound gigs. No day is ever like the previous day. Every day is a surprise. Every day can also be a shit show. There is a large homeless population around the area, and I am never surprised to find a group of them in one of the hotel rooms. We find all kinds of stuff in the rooms. Needles, cocaine, meth, sex toys, money, dead people, and kitchen appliances. You name it and we found it.



TGForum: The District Hotel is one of a kind and caters to the LGTBQ communities in OKC.

Ms. Santiago: Yes. We try to create a space for anybody to feel safe no matter what letter they align with. Everybody is welcome.

TGForum: What role did you play in the hotel’s recent remodel?

Ms. Santiago: My role in the hotel remodeling was just a suggestion here in there. But I did build out two of the new rooms. They are rooms 113 and 114. If TGForum readers visit OKC and attend one of the many transgender events held at the hotel, ask for availability of one of those two rooms. The HeartlandTG group has two major transsexual/transgender events every year here in May and November, plus other weekend gatherings.

TGForum: Do you get any celebrity types that stay at The District?

Ms. Santiago: None that I can think of. The District Hotel has a reputation as being on the down low. Which is kind of why it is considered a safe space. We do not share information with anybody. If a man was stepping out on his wife and stays with us and wants to get kinky with whoever and whatever and his wife shows up, we will not tell anybody that this man is here. And it has happened more times than you could imagine. Usually when the dumb husband uses a shared credit card to pay for his stay. Go figure.

TGForum: What do you feel is your best attribute?

Ms. Santiago: I can handle multiple issues at the same time. I also am blessed with being able to tell when somebody is lying to me. But sometimes it is a curse.

TGForum: Who do you most admire in your life?

Ms. Santiago: Judge Judy. We have a lot in common. Watching her on television really helped my bullshit meter get to its full potential.

TGForum: Anything you want to add?

Ms. Santiago: I believe everybody should live their life to the fullest. People should mind their own business. Your god is not my God. Do not worry about what goes on in my bedroom. Worry about what goes on in your bedroom. If something is not right, find another bedroom.

