Princesses of the Night — Testing

Spread the love















It has been a while since our lives have changed and the world we knew before is not the same. I see now how technology plays an important role in our lives and although some countries advance more than others in this new era, recovering a small part of what it was before, it will not be the same for a long time.

That led me to reinvent myself like many and see what could be done in this technological world, learning from the uncomfortable chair in my room, these streaming tools that I ignored, or seeing other options on my social networks that make me able to communicate in real time with the other people. Trial and error, it’s tending some of my first time errors live and a little disguising of my clear ignorance in issues that have been there but I did not pay much attention to them.

I have seen the delight of live shows in which artists dress for the occasion from the waist up, or take relaxation workshops via streaming, not to mention informal chats with friends and family watching my 4-split cellphone screen using my WhatsApp.

The video that I share with you this time is a series of those improvisations that I have had to experience in my virtual presentations, adapting a little to the new era of virtual communication. In some ovations accompanied by the loud music of my neighbor, the opera song of my other neighbor or the simple melody of a flute in the hands of my other neighbor’s son. The union of many emotions and sensations in a single moment.

Greetings, recommending that everyone be well at home!

Katherine

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

En Español

Princesas de la Noche – Testing

Ya ha pasado un tiempo desde que nuestras vidas han cambiado y el mundo que conociamos antes no es el mismo. Veo como la tecnología juega un papel importante en nuestra vida y aunque unos países avanzan mas que otros en esta nueva era recuperando una pequeña parte de lo que era antes, no sera lo mismo por un largo tiempo.

Eso me llevo a re inventarme como muchos y ver que se podía hacer en este mundo tecnológico, aprendiendo bajo la incomoda silla de mi cuarto, estas herramientas de streaming que ignoraba o viendo estas otras opciones de mis redes sociales para poder comunicarme en tiempo real con las demás personas. Prueba y error, sus tendando en vivo algunos de mis errores de primípara y disimular un poco mi clara ignorancia en estos temas que han estado ahí pero no les ponía mucha atención.

He visto el deleite de shows en vivo en el cual los artistas se visten para la ocasión de la cintura para arriba o tomar talleres de relajación por streaming, sin mencionar las charlas informales con amigos y familiares viendo mi pantalla de celular dividida en 4 usando mi whatsapp.

El video que les comparto en esta oportunidad, es una serie de esas improvisaciones que he tenido que vivir en mis presentaciones virtuales, adaptandome un poco a las nueva era de comunicación virtual. En algunas ovaciones acompañada de la musica en volumen muy alto de mi vecina, el canto de opera de mi otro vecino o la sencilla melodía de una flauta de la flauta del hijo de mi otro vecino. La unión de muchas emociones y sensaciones en un solo momento.

Un Saludo, recomendando que todos estén bien en sus casas

Katherine

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Body & Soul