Princesses of the Night — Female Impersonation Night in Bogota

A good way to get to know Bogotá is by living its vibrant nightlife. Going out to rumba (as it is called “to party” in Colombia) is something that is in the plans of almost any Colombian, almost any day of the week.

One of the best options for rumbaing is our nightlife, where a great multitude of LGBT people descend on different night spots which offer lots of rumba and fun.

Bogota is divided into zones. In some zones the LGBT environment is more noticeable. In others almost nil. You must go to the right zone to have the LGBT night experience full of colors and situations that characterize our community.

One of these areas is Chapinero, the LGBT nucleus of my city and where a great variety of events take place. One of them is Zapatilla Dorada, an event that has been going on for many years and that has become a traditional event to showcase new talents.

Together with my Backstage team, I had the opportunity to experience the night of the semifinals, where 20 artists gave their best and of which only 12 qualified for the grand final on April 30.

It was a night where them LGBT creme de la creme met to witness these new talents and their performances. It was an experience of many that brought many cases of nerves on the part of the participants but at the same time they were very secure that they would triumph in the moment of their performance.

This was a very pleasant experience for me and to know so much talent with an important human quality and the professionalism of Alexa Saenz, who has been organizing this event for many years.

Now, I am ready to leave this great event, ready to live and experience more in this nocturnal area full of color.

En Espa?ol:

Una buena forma de conocer Bogotá es viviendo su vibrante vida nocturna. Salir de rumba (como se le llama a salir de fiesta en Colombia) es algo que está en los planes de casi cualquier colombiano, casi cualquier día de la semana, y de la vida.

Una de estas opciones es nuestro ámbito nocturno, donde toda una gran multitud de personas LGBT trascienden en distintos lugares nocturnos con una gran oferta de rumba y diversión.

Bogotá esta sectorizada por zonas donde el ambiente LGBT es mas notorio o casi nulo y esta es la primera premisa para tener esta particular experiencia nocturna llena de colorido y situaciones que caracterizan nuestra comunidad.

Una de estas zonas es Chapinero, núcleo LGBT de mi ciudad y en donde una gran variedad de eventos se realizan. Uno de ellos es Zapatilla Dorada, un evento que lleva muchos años y que se ha convertido en un evento de tradición para dar a conocer nuevos talentos.

Junto con mi equipo de Backstage, tube la oportunidad de vivir la noche de semifinales, en donde 20 artistas dieron lo mejor de si y de las cuales solo 12 clasificaron para la gran final este 30 de abril.

Fue una noche en donde ella crema innata LGBT se reunió para ser testigos de estos nuevos talentos y sus propuestas de performance. Una experiencia de muchos nervios por parte de las participantes pero a la vez, de mucha seguridad en el momento de mostrar su show.

Esta fue una experiencia muy grata para mi y conocer tanto talento con una importante calidad humana y el profesionalismo de Alexa Saenz, quien lleva organizando este evento por muchos años.

Ahora, me dispongo a salir de este magno evento, dispuesta a vivir una experiencia más en este ámbito nocturno lleno de mucho colorido.

