Princesses of the Night: Differences

It has been several weeks since our lives forcibly changed making us take the virtual path as the most relevant at the moment, and feel a slight reflection on what our lives were before.

Before this, my artistic life ran from bar to bar or from cultural place to cultural place. Now, it goes from live to live, showing the world my art from the comfort of my makeshift room.

Thus, many artists were forced to take this course, giving a new perspective to what entertainment is, and although there is no contact with the spectators, there is virtual contact through the number of how many visitors there are to your page and what comments there are and chat there.

Now, sitting in the comfort of my favorite chair, not to mention — the most comfortable, I can say that this virtual age will be our faithful ally for a long time, showing us the future and leaving in our memories the physical interactions of the past.

Welcome the digital age, the virtual age, the era of the near future with all its advantages and disadvantages. An era where physical contact is nothing more than an old fashioned thing from a remote past.

Greetings from this side of the screen and I hope you are well in the warmth of your homes.

The Katherine

En Español

Princesas de la Noche – Diferencias

Ya han pasado varias semanas desde que nuestras vidas cambiaron forzosamente haciendo que tomemos el camino virtual como el más relevante en estos momentos y sentir un leve reflejo de lo que eran nuestras vidas antes.

Antes de esto, mi vida artística trascurría de bar en bar o de lugar cultural en lugar cultural. Ahora, trascurre de en vivo tras en vivo mostrándole al mundo mi arte desde la comodidad de mi cuarto improvisado.

Así muchas artistas fueron forzadas a tomar este rumbo dándole una nueva óptica a lo que es el entretenimiento, y aunque no se tenga un contacto con los espectadores, se tiene un contacto virtual por medio de un numero de cuantos visitantes hay y que comentarios en el chat hay.

Ahora, sentada en la comodidad de mi silla favorita por no decir la mas cómoda, puedo decir que esta era virtual sera nuestra fiel aliada por mucho tiempo, mostrandonos el futuro y dejando en nuestros bagos recuerdos aquellas interacciones físicas del pasado.

Bienvenida la era digital, la era virtual, la era del futuro próximo con todas sus ventajas y deventajas. Una era en donde el contacto físico no es mas que una antigua moda de un pasado remoto.

Un saludo desde este lado de la pantalla y espero que estén bien en el calor de sus casas.

The Katherine

