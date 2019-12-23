Princesses of the Night – Diary of a Crossdresser – 2019

Spread the love















It all started as a dream, a fantasy of making many dreams and fantasies come true that were at last materializing this year. Dreams that I thought I could never realize.

I had the honor of finding great people with unparalleled talents, talents I didn’t think about, or maybe I knew they existed but I didn’t pay much attention to them.

I am a Crossdresser who sometimes flirts with life, I began to dress more than 5 years ago. I started when my aunt, my cousin, my mother and all the women in the house with whom I grew up caught my attention. The first time I dressed I was 16-years-old and it was the most beautiful experience of my life, although it was in the comfort of my home, I was able to explore that other part in me that I had once rejected.

Some time later I went out into the street like a girl and I loved being treated like a lady everywhere and experiencing the wearing of women’s clothes. Now I do it with equal taste but from a more artistic perspective, visiting bars, theaters and other cultural places. Although it is more difficult for me because over time I have learned that our work is much more than an artistic presentation but it is also a breakdown of imaginary social norms in search of equality.

I like to live the song of my feelings that fully awakens my feminine side and I love looking like a woman in the clothes that I like that make me feel like that feminine part of me really is. I am one in everything and all in one, so simply I dress like I feel inside at the moment, that makes me stabilize and not go crazy with my duality.

I feel like a girl admiring the beauty of the human being in general regardless of their biological or mental sex and regardless of this, I greatly admire the beauty and feminine form embodied in a cisgender woman or in a transsexual, transvestite or transgender girl.

That is me, that is my origin, my reason for being and my duality. Just like me, there are many like you looking for something similar or maybe the same, I just tell you, you can do it and achieve it. From me to you, I wish you happy holidays and a successful 2020.

Greetings!

The Katherine

En Español

Princesas de la Noche – Diario de una Crossdresser – 2019

Todo empezó como un sueño, una fantasia de volver realidad muchos sueños y fantasias que fueron materializándose en este año. Sueños que pensé que nunca podría realizar.

Tube el honor de encontrarme en el camino de estos sueños a grandes personas con talentos inigualables, talentos que no llegue a pensar, o tal vez sabia que existían pero no les prestaba mucha atención.

Soy una Crossdresser que a veces sale a coquetear con la vida, me visto hace mas de 5 años, comencé cuando me llamaban la atención las prendas femeninas de mi tía, mi prima, mi mamá y todas las mujeres de la casa con las que crecí, la primera vez que me vestí tenía 16 años y fue la experiencia más hermosa de mi vida, aunque fue en el confort de mi casa, pude explorar esa otra parte en mi que había rechazado. Tiempo despues salí a la calle como una chica y me encanto el ser tratada como una señorita en todos lados y experimentar el portar prendas femeninas, ahora lo hago con gusto igual pero desde una óptica más artística recorriendo bares, teatros y demás lugares culturales. Aunque me es más difícil porque con el tiempo he aprendido que nuestra labor es mucho más que una presentación artística sino que también es un rompimiento de imaginarios sociales en busca de una igualdad.

Me gusta vivir el cantar de mis sentimientos que despierta a plenitud mi lado femenino y salgo luciendo como una mujer las ropas que me gustan y me hacen sentir como realmente es esa parte femenina de mi, soy uno en todo y todo en uno, así simplemente me visto como me siento por dentro en el momento, eso me hace estabilizarme y no volverme loco o loca con mi dualidad.

Me siento una chica admirando la belleza del ser humano en general independientemente de su sexo biológico o mental e independientemente de esto, admiro de sobremanera la belleza y forma femenina plasmada en una mujer sisgenero o en una chica transexual, travesti o transgénero.

Esa soy yo, ese es mi origen, mi razón de ser y mi dualidad.

Así como yo, hay muchas como tu en busca de algo similar o tal vez lo mismo, solo te digo, puedes hacerlo y lograrlo. De mi para ti, les deseo felices fiestas y un 2020 lleno de éxitos.

Un Saludo,

The Katherine

