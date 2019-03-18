Princessas de la Noche – Miss Crossdresser

Spread the love



















For many trans girls, one of their greatest dreams is to be the great queen of the night, and to be recognized for this thanks to their work and participation in some transformista pageant. Such is the case of the Miss Leos Bar contest, a major drag event of the prestigious establishment located in Chapinero called Leos Bar Mística. This opportunity is organized by the talented artist Amariz Dy Givenchy, a fast-changing artist that is not only recognized by his shows but also for the organization of prestigious events around transformism.

I remember when I saw the participants a few days before the event rehearsing their great catwalk moves and then seeing the show completely finished on the day of the big event, which featured 14 beautiful participants wearing their beautiful costumes and swimsuits under effusive applause of a large group of attendees, including the judges, special guests and other people who supported their favorites.

The establishment was completely full from beginning to end, showing the great success of a contest that has become a tradition every year at Leos Bar Mística, and whose owner mentions it with great pride.

This event is always characterized not only by having a bunch of beautiful and talented participants but by the assistance of highly recognized guests such as Karen Michell Saenz, Roxana Miranda and Cristal Mijares among many others.

In the same way, Señorita Cundinamarca, an event organized by Ivan Zambrano, a talented event organizer and that in this opportunity, he shows his character organizing a great beauty event in 3 bars (Noa Noa, Plays and Gabanna), which are very important in Soacha, a small town very close to mine.

The participants, apart from showing their talent in swimsuits and dresses, show their on stage talent in a performance where the judges see all of their potential.

Definitely, Señorita Cundinamarca is one of the most important transformista contests of my city as the winners will represent their regions in other pageants in my country.

This was undoubtedly one of the most enriching experiences I have had since I decided to explore my life as a crossdresser.

In Spanish:

Para muchas chicas transformistas, uno de sus grandes sueños es ser reconocida como la gran reina de la noche y ser reconocida por esto gracias a su trabajo en su participación en algún reinado.

Tal es el caso de Miss Leos Bar, un evento de trayectoria propio del prestigioso establecimiento ubicado en chapinero llamado Leos Bar Mística y que en esta oportunidad es organizado por la talentosa artista Amariz Dy Givenchy, una artista transformista que no solamente es reconocida por sus shows sino también por la organización de prestigiosos eventos en torno al transformismo.

Recuerdo cuando vi a las participantes unos días antes del certamen ensayando su gran pasarela y luego ver esta ya completamente finalizada el día del gran evento, en el cual se evidenciaba a 14 hermosas participantes lucir sus hermosos trajes de fantasia y traje de baño bajo la efusividad de un gran grupo de asistentes de los cuales estaban los jurados, invitados especiales y otras personas que apoyan a sus favoritas.

El establecimiento estaba completamente lleno de principio a fin mostrando así el gran éxito de un certamen que se ha vuelto tradición todos los años en Leos Bar Mística y cuyo propietario lo menciona con mucho orgullo.

Este evento siempre se caracteriza no solo por tener un ramo de hermosas y talentosas participantes sino por la asistencia de invitadas de gran reconocimiento como lo son Karen Michell Saenz , Roxana Miranda y Cristal Mijares entre muchas otras.

De igual forma, Señorita Cundinamarca, evento organizado por Ivan Zambrano, un talentoso organizador de eventos y que en esta oportunidad, el muestra su carácter organizando un gran evento de belleza en 3 bares ( Noa Noa, Plays y Gabanna ), los cuales son muy importantes en soacha, una pequeña ciudad muy cerca de la mia.

Las participantes aparte de mostrar sus talento en trabaje de baño y de gala, muestran su talento en un show performance en donde muestran todo su potencial para conquistar al jurado.

Definitivamente, Señorita Cundinamarca es uno de los reinados transformistas más importantes de mi ciudad pues las ganadoras van a representar su región en distintos reinados de mi pais.

Está fue sin lugar a dudas una experiencia muy enriquecedora desde que deicidi ser una transformista o crossdresser.

