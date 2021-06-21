Our Fav Trans Actresses

Picture 1 of 17

Angel Qinan is a model, actress and director. She is the creator of Starlet Diner (2019) and stars in Act Like A Woman (2018), a documentary film that shows her struggles and journey to Hollywood as a transgender woman. Shortly after her transition in 2013, Angel started modeling, hosting, acting and now also directing as part of her advocacy for trans visibility. She has appeared in The Fosters,The Real O’Neals, Transparent, NCIS: Los Angeles, Crossing Fingers and Strut. She lives in Los Angeles.