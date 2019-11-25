November Rambling about Boobs

Spread the love















Yet again, the holiday season arrives. Thanksgiving is this week in the U.S., and that marks the beginning of that season here.

Whoopie.

The cliche would be writing a piece about being thankful and happy and smiles and flowers. No thanks.

I have this week off of school. Next week, I have two big papers due. I have a lot of work to do for my graduate assistant job. So I have those papers to write and that work to do. I’ll spend Thanksgiving day here in State College. Wife’s brother is visiting with his family back in Phoenixville, so I won’t see her and my daughter. Linda works that day, but will be back in time for dinner.

This will be my third holiday season out of retail, but my opinion about the season has not changed. Working retail (and wholesale, and restaurants) for all those years has shown me the worst of human consumer behavior. And, with few exceptions, I still can’t stand Christmas music.

Yes, I’m a Scrooge without the money.

However this season brings joy to so many people. If you are one of them, I’m happy for you. I really am.

This will be my first holiday season staying at Penn State. The students are all but gone for the Thanksgiving break. Then a couple more weeks of classes, then finals. I have no exams, just big papers to write. Then, the campus will empty again, leaving only international students. The international students in my cohort are getting together the day after Thanksgiving for dinner. Wife and I, when we lived together, used to host “Orphan’s Christmas Eve.” Maybe I’ll do that up here.

For me, the best part of the holiday season has been giving gifts to my loved ones. Wife has already told me not to get her anything as I “can’t afford it.” She’s right, of course, but it’s the Only Joy I get from this thing.

Still, I’m sure with my December paycheck I can spare a little to get myself a little something for Christmas. I wonder if they make holiday bras in DD?

Category: Transgender Body & Soul