No Smoking Gun Part 3: Religion and Trans

When I came out to the world that I was now Chrissy, I posted the news on my old Facebook page. I said that I am transgender and had been going to a therapist for two years and had been on hormones for one, (at that time.) I said also that I would closing that page and if they still wanted to be a part of my life they could find me at my new page, Chrissy Gann. Three people from my old friend lists sent me a new friend request. One of them was from a former pastor and Southern Baptist preacher. He was concerned about my chances in the hereafter and was intent on saving me from going to hell in a handbasket. So it was my discussions with him that made me research what the Bible actually says about me. Sadly, even though our talks were generally civil, I still ended up unfriending him.

Let me say up front I am a Christian. I believe in Christ and the resurrection. I have been in church since birth and I have had some seminary training. So I do have a relatively good understanding about the Bible and theological precepts. I describe my belief system as Baptist without the hate. I know it seems impossible right? However, if get back to basics without the ideology, it is very possible. After all Jesus never condemned sinners, it was the religious leaders he attacked.

So let’s start from the beginning. Literally.

What Gender is God?

Gen 1:27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.

So what sex is God?

Joh 4:24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.

So then ask yourself, does a spirit have a gender? If God is a male then where do we get females? Most Theologians will tell that God has both male and female attributes. Also we see that God created them male and female. They will say that God created you a man (or woman) and one day you will have to stand before him. You cannot change who God created you to be.

Let’s look at nature. In Europe they have a bird of prey called the marsh harrier. 40% of adult marsh harrier males look and act like females. Some hyena females develop male like genitals. Then there is the cuddle fish, the clown fish, moray eels and gobies. All are known to change sex, including reproductive functions. I will let you look those up on your own.

Also you have to answer the question of intersex people. Most religious people I know would support the idea of surgery to “fix” the genitalia of the intersex person. Wait a minute, isn’t that way God made that person?

Ecc 1:10 Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us.

How about those transgender people?

It seems funny (humorous) to me that all my life I have heard sermons about, “putting off the old man.” Now isn’t that is exactly what I have done, both physically and spiritually.

Deu 22:5 The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God.

There it is; the passage that preachers love to hit us over the head with. However, the commentary that goes along with that verse says this: Cross-dressing in the Middle East was forbidden by God in ancient Israel. “In the ancient Middle East, dressing in the clothing of the opposite sex was a magical practice intended to bring harm to people. For example a transvestite male would predict that soldiers of another army would be as weak as females.” (Copyright 1982 Thomas Nelson, Inc.) This passage is more about witchcraft than the clothing.

Then you need to ask this person why they do not have tassels on the corners of their garments. (Deu. 22:12) They will tell you that passage is under the old law and Christ did away with Mosaic laws. The two verses are only 7 verses apart and are in the same chapter. So what makes crossdressing an abomination and wearing tassels Mosaic Law?

The term “transvestite” was coined in 1910 by Magnus Hirschfeild. So it is obviously not in the Bible. However we do have the eunuch that we can look at.

The eunuch was a castrated man. The castration could either be forced or voluntary. Depending on his station in life he may only have his testis removed, such as someone over the treasury. Or he could have both the testis and the penis removed, such as the case of someone in charge of a harem.

Deu 23:1 He that is wounded in the stones, or hath his privy member cut off, shall not enter into the congregation of the LORD.

Here Moses is talking about the eunuch. Still later on we see this:

Isa 56:4 For thus saith the LORD unto the eunuchs that keep my sabbaths, and choose the things that please me, and take hold of my covenant;

Isa 56:5 Even unto them will I give in mine house and within my walls a place and a name better than of sons and of daughters: I will give them an everlasting name, that shall not be cut off.

God is saying here that if a eunuch was to keep God’s commandments that he would be saved and even honored. To prove this point you can read for yourself the story of the Ethiopian eunuch

Act. 8:26-40

God sent Philip to this man on purpose.

What does God see?

1 Sam 16:7 But the LORD said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the LORD seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the LORD looketh on the heart.

Prv 21:2 Every way of a man is right in his own eyes: but the LORD pondereth the hearts.

God is not so much concerned about what we adorn our bodies with, after all he put Adam and Eve in the garden naked.

Gen 2:25 And they were both naked, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed.

God is concerned about what is in your heart.

Gal 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.

Gal 3:29 And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.

God knew us from the beginning

Psa 139:16 Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them.

Jer 1:5 Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.

God knew I was going to be transgender. Still when I was 9 years old he tugged at my heart.

Jhn 6:44 No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me draw him: and I will raise him up at the last day.

They can’t take that away.

I remember hearing a preacher saying one time, “I think there’s going to be a lot of people surprised that they made it to heaven, but I also think there’s going to be a lot more people who are surprised they didn’t make it.”

Here is the thing: if gender was such an issue with God why was it was not mentioned in the Ten Commandments? Did God just not think of it? He thought of adultery.

Still there is one thing that even the preacher cannot get around. If you believe in your heart that Christ was born of a virgin, died on the cross to pay your sin debt, rose again on the third day, and now sits at right hand of the father, you will be saved.

Joh 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Rev 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.

God did not put a hidden legal clause on those verses. If you believe in your heart you will be saved. Even a transgender person. I hope this helps. Sorry if it sounded like a sermon.

I am strong, I am beautiful, and Trans proud.

Chrissy

Category: Transgender Body & Soul