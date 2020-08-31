News: A Graphic Novel With a Trans Character

Spread the love















Cat-Head Comics is an alt-comics publisher. They sent us a press release announcing the upcoming release of a new graphic novel featuring a transgender character. The title is 1956 Book One: Sweet Sweet Little Ramona. As with many creative projects these days, to get a project off the ground you need to give it a little kick. So there is a Kickstarter campaign activating on September 1. Here’s more information about the book in the Cat-Head Comics press release.

Notorious alt-comix legend Steve Lafler (BugHouse, Dog Boy, Buzzard) returns with a new graphic novela, 1956 Book One: Sweet Sweet Little Ramona.

The Kickstarter for the book launches September 1.

This is the story of Jack, Susie, and of course Ramona. We travel to Manhattan of 1956 to meet our players, who haunt the wholesale Garment District by day, and the legendary jazz clubs of 52nd Street by night.

Jack and Susie, junior buyers for the McCurdy’s chain of department stores, are ambitious kids trying to make their mark as they vie for the position of Chief Buyer. And hey, maybe they happen to fall in love on the side? We’ll see!

Ramona hails from Texas, a young trans women looking to be herself in the atmosphere of 1950s New York City. It ain’t easy! She descends into working the streets to support herself while she dreams of becoming a fashion model.

Against this backdrop, our cast of players congregate in the jazz clubs at night and begin to scheme. Are they competing with each other? Or do they work together to realize their dreams?

1956 Book One is inspired by Lafler’s dad, who passed away a year ago. Don Lafler was a young buyer for McCurdy’s in the ’50s, working hard and playing hard in pursuit of his dreams. He did go on to become Chief Buyer, and so much more. This book is dedicated to him.

