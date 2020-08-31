Diary of a Crossdresser — The Power of Smiles

Spread the love















Today I am going to break with my routine of writing about my experiences or thoughts about the drag or crossdresser world to talk about a somewhat generic topic and how much it helps in general terms. Something very simple to do that enriches your spirit enormously, “La Sonrisa”.

From a young age, we are taught that maturity has to do with seriousness and responsibility. Thus, when we grow up, we believe that we are mature because we become more serious, we are more realistic — and we forget to dream. Little by little, we end up learning to suppress any hint of a smile, if it is not “justified”. However, the smile gives us life, relieves tension and is contagious. Why not do it more often?

When we smile at another person, we are saying many things, including that we like them to share the space with us. The other person, meanwhile, decodes it and also smiles. It is just at that moment when negative thoughts are put aside.

It doesn’t even have to be a real smile; it is enough with a fictitious one to work the effect, as much in the others as in ourselves. There is a theory, called ‘facial feedback’, which ensures that the mere act of moving the muscles of the face to form a smile, activates the habitual response of our body to a real smile, that is, it makes us feel good.

But the best thing about the smile is this: it is free and universal. And contagious! It costs nothing to smile, and anyone, whatever language they speak, will understand the message.

What’s more, when we see someone smile, we are immediately attracted to that person. Take advantage of it for your benefit!

Smiles are the most easily recognizable facial expression: people can recognize smiles from almost 100 meters away, making it the most easily recognizable facial expression.

It is a super power that human beings have since even before birth, capable of obtaining innumerable benefits for us and for those around us, but it’s a power that we are losing with age. A child smiles an average of 400 times a day, while the average adult smiles about 20 times a day.

In addition, smiling has innumerable health benefits, it can help us reduce the level of stress-related hormones such as cortisol, adrenaline and dopamine, increase the level of hormones that lift the mood such as endorphins and reduce pressure blood.

The most important thing about a smile when it is addressed to another person is the transmission of a feeling of company. Something as simple as smiling can make the other person feel that they are not alone in the world, or that someone shows appreciation. But also, when we receive a smile back, we feel that we are not alone either, and that there are people who value us and appreciate us.

Many conversations with people we don’t know begin with an exchange of smiles. Because the smile is a perfect bridge for communication. This is also a part of the magic, another part is the feeling of well-being that causes smiling, as is its importance in moments of being accompanied by another person who is not going through good times.

The most powerful weapon we have is our smile. And it is that a simple smile transmits security in others, opens doors for us in business and relationships, gives us self-esteem and helps us maintain a positive attitude, which, in the long run, brings benefits for our health.

So use your most powerful weapon

Katherine Diaz

En Español

Princesas De la Noche – Diario de una Crossdresser – El Poder de la Sonrisa

Hoy voy a romper mi rutina de mis experiencias o pensamientos sobre el mundo Drag o Crossdresser para hablar sobre un tema un poco generico y de lo mucho que ayuda en terminos generales. Algo muy sencillo de hacer y que enriquece tu espiritu enormemente, “La Sonrisa”.

Desde pequeños se nos enseña que la madurez tiene que ver con la seriedad y la responsabilidad. Así, cuando crecemos, creemos que somos maduros porque nos volvemos más serios, somos más realistas y nos olvidamos de soñar. Y poco a poco, acabamos aprendiendo a reprimir cualquier atisbo de sonrisa, si esta no está “justificada”. Sin embargo la sonrisa nos da vida, alivia tensiones y es contagiosa. ¿Por qué no hacerlo más a menudo?

Cuando le sonreímos a otra persona, le estamos diciendo muchas cosas, entre ellas que nos gusta que comparta el espacio con nosotros. La otra persona, por su parte, lo decodifica y también sonríe. Es justo en ese momento cuando los pensamientos negativos quedan a un lado.

Ni siquiera tiene que ser una sonrisa real; basta con una ficticia para obrar el efecto, tanto en los demás como en nosotros mismos. Existe una teoría, llamada ‘de la retroalimentación facial’, que asegura que el mero hecho de mover los músculos de la cara para formar una sonrisa, activa la respuesta habitual de nuestro cuerpo a una sonrisa real, es decir, hace que nos sintamos bien.

Pero lo mejor de la sonrisa es esto: es gratis y universal. ¡Y contagiosa! No cuesta nada sonreír, y cualquier persona, hable el idioma que hable, entenderá el mensaje.

Y es más, cuando vemos sonreír a alguien, inmediatamente nos sentimos atraídos por esa persona. ¡Aprovéchalo en tu beneficio!

Las sonrisas son la expresión facial más fácilmente reconocible: la gente puede reconocer las sonrisas desde casi 100 metros de distancia, lo que la convierte en la expresión facial más fácilmente reconocible.

Es un súper poder que tenemos los seres humanos desde incluso antes de nacer, capaz de conseguir innumerables beneficios para nosotros y para los que nos rodean, pero que vamos perdiendo con la edad. Un niño sonríe un promedio de 400 veces por día, mientras que el adulto promedio sonríe alrededor de 20 veces diarias.

Además, sonreír genera innumerables beneficios para la salud, puede ayudarnos a reducir el nivel de las hormonas relacionadas con el estrés como el cortisol, la adrenalina y la dopamina, aumentar el nivel de hormonas que levantan el ánimo como son las endorfinas y reducir la presión sanguínea.

Lo más importante que tiene la sonrisa cuando va dirigida a otra persona es la transmisión de una sensación de compañía. Algo tan simple como sonreír puedehacer que la otra persona sienta que no está sola en el mundo, o que alguien le muestra aprecio. Pero además, nosotros, al recibir una sonrisa de vuelta, sentimos que tampoco estamos solos, y que hay personas que nos valoran y nos aprecian.

Muchas conversaciones con personas que no conocemos comienzan con un intercambio de sonrisas. Porque la sonrisa es un puente perfecto para la comunicación. Esta también es una parte de la magia, otra parte es la sensación de bienestar que causa sonreír, como lo es su importancia en momentos de acompañamiento de otra persona que no pasa por buenos momentos.

El arma más poderosa que tenemos es nuestra sonrisa. Y es que una simple sonrisa transmite seguridad en los demás, nos abre puertas en los negocios y en las relaciones, nos aporta autoestima y nos ayuda a mantener una actitud positiva, lo que, a la larga, reporta beneficios para nuestra salud.

Asi que utiliza tu arma más poderosa

Katherine Diaz

