My Life as Savannah: Getting Ready for the Ball

Mother, as well as many of my other girlfriends’ Moms, all chose the same beauty salon for us. We all had our hair and nails done. I wanted to pass on professional makeup because I wanted to do my own. Mom insisted I have the professionals do it. They consulted with Mom first, and she approved of my makeup. My hair had grown much longer. It was now down about two inches below my shoulder blades. Mother helped me decide on the right style and nail color. I have never had acrylic nails before. About four hours later, I looked in the mirror at my Mom, and I could see her beginning to cry, as were the other Moms looking at their daughters metamorphosing into young women. It amazed me that over all of this time, as Savannah, no one ever asked about my supposed family in Atlanta. I guess everyone saw me with who they call Mrs. Thomas as my Mother.

On the way home, we stopped to pick up Fred’s boutonniere. Mother asked me to put it in the refrigerator upon arriving back. Mother stayed with me most of the afternoon. We ate a sandwich for lunch, and then I laid down to rest. About two hours before Fred was supposed to pick me up, Mother reminded me that I had to start getting ready. Mom told me to take a quick bath and not make the water hot since the steam would ruin my hair and makeup. I heard Mom yell upstairs to me,

“And don’t forget body lotion, sweetie!”

Sis helped touch up my makeup and straightened up my hair. And she put my lipstick and compact in my clutch. Gwen laid out some shimmery lip gloss, and that too would go in before I left. Mother brought jewelry boxes in and laid out some stunning jewelry for me to wear.

“This diamond necklace and two gold rings are from your great grandmother, Carolyn. These beautiful diamond earrings from my Mom. From me is this diamond bracelet.” I starred hypnotically at them for what seemed hours.

“Savannah, Savannah, Savannah !” Mother pinched me to get me out of my trance.

“I, I don’t know what to say! Thank you, thank you, and thank you. I love you two so much. I could have never dreamed this summer would end like this. Or for that matter any summer.” Trying to keep from crying and ruining my makeup, I hugged Mother and Gwen repeatedly.

Just before I donned my gown, my Mother used makeup and other techniques to make my breast appear bigger by inserting some small breast enhancers under my pecks into the bra. Earlier, Mom removed the straps from the bra and replaced them with clear bra straps since I did not have breasts to hold it up. Lastly, I lifted the skirt of my gown and slid into my high heels.

“Oh, dear,” Mom said. “We forgot perfume. Here use my Chanel Gardenia.” She lifted my hair and spritzed my neck, then my wrists, fake décolletage, and back of my knees as she lifted the back of my gown.

I was dressed and ready for this big evening. I was standing between Mother and Sis, holding their hands and gazing into the full-length mirror. I was in disbelief, feeling this was a real fairytale. Gwen kissed me on my hair,

“Oh my God, Savannah. Look how beautiful you look. You look amazing, no incredible, no stunning, and beautiful. I am happy you are my Sister.” Mother started crying again while hugging us both.

5:28. The doorbell rang. It had to be Fred. I thought about how I would panic, but I felt like 100% confident and in control young lady.

