Beauty Boys Photo Gallery

Philippine born and raised in Hawaii, Bretman Rock has a large following on the web. Time recognized him as one of the "30 Most Influential Teens" in 2017, and he was included in the Forbes "30 Under 30 Asia – Media, Marketing, & Advertising" list in 2018. In 2019, Rock won the Beauty Influencer award at the 45th People's Choice Awards. In 2020, he was a finalist in comedy video at the Shorty Awards. In 2020, Rock was included on Variety's 2020 Power of Young Hollywood list.