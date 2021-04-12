Beauty Boys Photo Gallery
Spread the love
Makeup. It’s powerful stuff. It can make a plain woman look like a movie star and a beautiful woman look like a goddess. It can even make a man look like a beautiful, glamorous woman. Which brings us to the rise of “beauty boys”, male makeup artists, many in their teens, using their own faces to demonstrate makeup techniques. Today we feature several of these men in makeup as our photo feature.
Bretman Rock
Picture 1 of 15
Philippine born and raised in Hawaii, Bretman Rock has a large following on the web. Time recognized him as one of the "30 Most Influential Teens" in 2017, and he was included in the Forbes "30 Under 30 Asia – Media, Marketing, & Advertising" list in 2018. In 2019, Rock won the Beauty Influencer award at the 45th People's Choice Awards. In 2020, he was a finalist in comedy video at the Shorty Awards. In 2020, Rock was included on Variety's 2020 Power of Young Hollywood list.
Spread the love
Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment