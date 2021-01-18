My Life as Savannah, Chapter 6: Fred

Spread the love















There was a medium-sized shopping mall near the outskirts of our town. Mrs. Atherton had picked me up, and we parked not too far from a side entrance near Macy’s. Donna grabbed my hand and almost dragged me from store to store. We tried on shoes, looked at cute handbags, tops, bottoms, you name it. She found a top and jeans, and I found a sundress. She undressed, so I decided to turn my back and take off my jeans and top. I slid the sundress over my head, and it felt amazing. Donna stood there in her bra and panties, looking at me.

“Is there anything wrong?” I asked worriedly.

Donna said, “Oh no, Savannah. Not at all. You are the prettiest girl I have ever seen. I am so glad you came to visit your cousins. And even happier you could come to my party.” And then she came over and hugged me. I have never had a half-naked girl hug me before. Her breasts melted into me, and it felt amazing.

“Thank you, Donna. You will always be special to me.” I took off the sundress and redressed.

Donna had more items to try on, so I left to buy the canary yellow sundress with money Mother gave me. Fred Franklin saw us as we were exiting the store.

“Hi, Savannah. How are you?” Then he paused for a few seconds, “There is a church social and dance this Saturday. I would love for you to go with me.” Wow, I thought to myself, I am passing as a real girl? He asked me out on a date. He doesn’t even recognize me as Kenny.

“It sounds fun, Fred. I have to ask Mrs. Thomas when I get home, and I’ll let you know.”

After lunch in the food court and four or five more stores, we headed home. When my Mom came out to the car, Donna told her about Fred’s offer and asked if I could go.

“Pretty please, Mrs. Thomas?”

“Fred’s mother has already called me.” After a pause, Mom said, “Savannah would love to go. It should be so much fun.”

The summer seemed to have a lot of activities for young teenagers. They were mainly church organized socials, mixers, movies, or day trips with plenty of chaperones. I had already attended two church socials over the summer. I felt quite as ease being Savannah, talking to my girlfriends and dancing, and getting better at talking with the boys. During this period, the boys looked handsome in their jackets and ties in the South, and we girls would wear pretty skirts or dresses to the dances.

On a side note, Kenny was always shy. But as Savannah, I seemed to open up more. I smiled more and looked people in the eye. Becoming Savannah has been an enormous confidence booster for me.

The next weekend Fred took me to the county fair. I wore jeans and a long-sleeve chambray button-down shirt with a tank top under it. We rode on a few of the carnival rides and shared some cotton candy. Fred won me a teddy bear at one of the game-of-chance booths. I was having so much fun and thoroughly enjoyed being a girl.

Mom asked about the fair. I told her I had fun but did not care for the smell of the livestock section.

“Did Fred win that stuffed bear for you?”

“He did. Throwing rings over old milk bottles.” I went upstairs and put it on my bed.

Dad was home for maybe two or three days at times over the next couple of months. I liked seeing him and doing things with him. However, I had to be in boy mode— but continued wearing my panties. During one of his trips back home, he took me fishing at a local lake. It was sometimes hard to talk like a boy since I was so ingrained in being Savannah. He called me Kenny on several occasions. It took me a minute to figure he was talking to me. I have always enjoyed my fishing trips with Dad. I never recalled him ever taking Gwen fishing. My biggest concern was that if we were ever seen in public, someone phoned or stopped by the house and asked for Savannah, and if it did happen, I prayed Mother would intervene. Fortunately, this never happened. On the way home from the lake, we stopped in a local diner to get a hamburger. I almost walked into the ladies’ restroom. “Where do you think you are going?” Dad grabbed my arm.

“Sorry, Dad, I must be daydreaming.” It had been a long time since I used a urinal to pee. I tried to make sure Dad did not see my panties. At home, I overheard Father tell Mom I needed a haircut and was acting too girlish. Dad left mid-day the following day to fly up to his new project in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Less than two months of summer was left. Wow. This summer flew by quickly. I knew there was some big event for the kids but did not know what it was. Fred came by the house on Sunday, not long after lunch.

Mother greeted him, welcomed him in, and offered him a Coke.

“Thank you, Mrs. Thomas.”

I did not know he was here as I came skipping down the staircase barefooted wearing khaki shorts and a tank top. “Hi, Fred. How do you do?”

Fred’s eyes lit up, and he stood up for me. “Hi, Savannah. I am fine. Thank you for asking. How are you?”

I had no idea why he was here. I stopped where I was about two-thirds down on the curved stairwell and sat down on a stair.

Mom said, “It is so nice for you to visit. How are your parents?”

“They are fine, Mrs. Thomas. They both told me to tell you hello and for you to please call or stop by. Mrs. Thomas, the reason came by, is to ask Savannah if she would like to go to a formal ball for teens with me in five weeks.” My parent’s Club is hosting it in the ballroom. Mother is going to be one of the chaperones.

My eyes must have looked like I was in a deep trance waiting for Mother to say something. Then, without any hesitation, or without asking me,

“Savannah, I think you would have a beautiful evening. I think you should graciously accept Fred’s offer.”

Still tranced, I said, “Thank you, Fred. I would love to go with you if it okay with Mom, I mean, Mrs. Thomas.” I cannot believe I said that either.

“You will have so much fun,” Mom added.

Fred said, “Sorry, Mrs. Thomas, I told Father I’d be home early to help him in the yard.

“Savannah, I’ll have my mother call your. . .I mean, Mrs. Thomas, with the details.”

“Good day, Mrs. Thomas, Savannah .” Fred departed.

“Mom, what do I call you in front of people? Mother, Mom, Mrs. Thomas, or Aunt Karen?” Mom said any of them would be appropriate.

Now this did not sound like a little church social to me. “A real date to a huge event! And with a guy. No way. I can’t; I won’t do this!” And I began to shake uncontrollably. As all good Mothers do, Mom came over and gave me a big hug and kiss on my forehead. She sat down next to me until I stopped shaking. The minute when the mascara I was wearing was smearing.

“Savannah, you’ve been a beautiful girl all summer. Gwen and I have seen how the boys are looking at you in church and the pool. Summer is almost over, and you’ll be back in school.”

“I don’t know how to dance. As a girl?”

“Don’t worry, sweetie, you know Gwen, and I will make it right for you. You have turned into a beautiful young lady. Gwen and I are so proud, and we have well over a month to get ready. And you seem to have fun at all the Church socials so far, haven’t you?” I nodded, yes. I went upstairs to bring down and show Mom the sundress I purchased shopping with Donna.

Mom smiled. “Go put that daring sundress on for me, sweetie. I’d love to see it.”

I left and came back down and showed it to Mom.

“That will be lovely for church next weekend, Savannah. It’s so cute on you.”

I do not think I ever had a choice or say in this matter about going to this ball thing. Fred called me almost every night, and we chatted. I think I was beginning to like him.

