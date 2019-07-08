Lies, Goodbyes, and Moves

Spread the love















Things change.

“No s*t, Sophie” I hear you say (or is that just the voices inside my head?)

I was going to write a column about 45’s historical flubs (plural) on his July 4 Nuremburg rally, and about my family’s role in the great assault of the Cinnabun at Terminal B of the Philly airport during the American Revolution. I was then going to point out that 45 blamed it on the teleprompter. I would’ve concluded with a quote from Cheeto Mussolini concerning presidential use of a teleprompter, directed at President Obama. All with sources, of course.

But, those who would read it already know all these things, and the cultists who would really need to read it, would dismiss it as “fake news.”

Then I learned, literally upon waking up, that an acquaintance of mine, Cecilia Cranko, died in a fire last night. She was a transgender activist in New Jersey who I’d met a few times, and who I admired. She and I shared an intimate knowledge of the Darkness and desire to make others laugh. Now, she’s gone in one of the most horrible ways I can imagine. I have heard the screams of people burning to death- and 30 years later they still haunt me.

But, I didn’t know her as well as others, and any tribute I could write would be trite. No, I’ll leave that to those who knew her better and mourn her in my own way.

I desperately needed happy news. I was in a play the past month after two months of rehearsals. I met so many wonderful people… but now it’s over. I’m really depressed over that.

So, in spite of all that negative sh*t, I’ll report this:

I’ve written previously, both here and in my blog, that I was accepted to Penn State U-Park to study for my PhD in Adult and Continuing Education, with a minor in Women’s Studies. I also reported that I was turned down for an assistantship, which meant I was responsible for tuition, expenses… everything. I wrote about how I didn’t know how I’d afford it, and boo hoo and such. I wrote about knocking on doors, and phone calls, etc.

Well, I received an email in late June which read (in part) the following:

The faculty really appreciate your dedication to our program, despite financial uncertainties. We had a discussion about this and have all agreed that our program will offer you a GA position for next year…you are guaranteed a GA position with a faculty in our program at 20 hours a week, which pays a stipend and tuition.

A few emails back and forth, and, as of yesterday July 5, 2019, I received a signed document stating that I officially have that assistantship. And the “Meager pay” I always heard about? It’s more than I was paid per month at the book store after 14 years of service. Seriously. This takes care of my first year of study.

So in mid-August, I’ll move back to State College. Yes, my roomie/bestie the Internet Sensation Linda Lewis is coming as well. She’s already started the job search. That said, this will be the furthest away from Wife and Daughter that I have lived since Daughter was born.

Still, I’m holding onto the good news as a shield against the Horror.

Be well.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Body & Soul, Transgender Opinion