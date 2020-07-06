Licensed to Drive

Spread the love















Living and working from home since March has unexpectedly afforded me the opportunity to adjust myself to daily living as a transgendered lady. (As it happens, I had recently begun to openly show that aspect of personality at my workplace for a few months, on a semi-regular basis, with quite favorable response from colleagues and management.)

During the imposition of the shutdown in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, I have experienced the same personal and public inconveniences as anyone else. For me, one of those was having my driver’s license expire during that time period. (The actual license renewal was easily done online, but until the photo centers reopened, it was necessary to keep my renewal documentation on hand with my expired ID card, in case I needed to prove I was “legal”.)

The first of the area photo centers finally reopened in mid-June, and I took time on a Saturday morning to go and bear whatever conditions awaited, hoping it wouldn’t take half a day out of my schedule. I brought all the needed documentation with me – including my expired license from 2016 and its photo of me in then-shorter hair, an oxford shirt, and an unsmiling, unshaven face.

For this visit, I wore my 2020 casual best, which in this case meant a pink tank top, navy and pink floral shorts, white flip flops, and silver hoop earrings and a necklace with wine & plum stones. Add in three months of uncut shoulder length hair – and pre-summer tan lines that for the first time do not include awkward breaks at my elbows – and I was ready to put my best (masked) face forward at the DMV!

I ran late that morning and arrived about 45 minutes after the DMV doors had opened, by which time there was indeed a line of 20 people outside, extending down the length of that strip mall. Fortunately, the line moved quickly enough and the wait time proved to be a tolerable 75 minutes. The weather was sunny and even with a black cotton mask leading to foggy eyeglasses much of the time, it was bearable.

Two aesthetic benefits I have found regarding the mask: 1) for now I don’t need to apply much, if any, makeup when going out; and 2) it softens the contours of my face, which apparently helps make me look much more feminine in person. (I certainly have enjoyed being “ma’m’ed” in public on a consistent basis!)

There wasn’t much talking in line, and the DMV conveniently gave us numbered tickets to mark our places in case we had other things to attend to during our wait. At one point, a sales rep from a women’s boutique in that strip mall walked up the line and offered discount coupons to all the ladies there, including yours truly who was pleased to receive the same sales pitch from her.

After finally reaching the front of the line, I was called in and directed to the open counter to begin the proceedings. The DMV rep greeted me with a cheery “Hello, ma’m!” which put a smile on my face that must have been visible even with my mask still on. I greeted her in return, and after checking my

documentation, she smoothly walked me through the Q&A process (please confirm my address, did I wish to register to vote, etc.) and then directed me to take the open seat in front of the camera.

At that point, I was able to take off my mask, quickly comb my hair and check my face (happily, the concealer I had applied that morning was holding up and hadn’t smeared all over the mask’s cotton liner). When the rep asked if I was ready, I said yes, gave what I hoped was an attractive smile, saw the flash and waited for the result.

Amazingly, it was terrific – but there was still a slightly dark tint in my (no pun intended) transition lenses, from having been outside for so long. So the rep suggested a Take #2 without glasses, and (thank heaven for small miracles) that photo turned out even better! It was me in a way that I had not seen before…my own, yet somehow feminine, face with a happy glow, framed by long hair, pretty clothes and accessories. The resemblance to my sister was obvious and striking.

So having selected Photo #2, it took about five minutes to process the card, during which time I put the mask back on and waited in my seat. Another DMV rep happened to walk by, and noticing my attire, approvingly gave me a “pretty in pink” comment that I much appreciated and thanked her for.

Finally the new ID was ready, and the original DMV rep – presumably from reviewing my birth name and sex on the license – initially hailed me as “Sir”, before instantly recovering and saying “Ma’m? Your license is ready!” When I got to the counter and saw the finished product, I was overjoyed with the result and I said so. Even now, I still can’t believe it, especially compared to my previous license. Although both are clearly natural photos of me, they look like two different people in every meaningful way.

After the final formalities were completed, I thanked the DMV rep and left the license center, new ID in hand and happy to be “legal” again. I must say that DMV facility did a terrific job adhering to professional and personal standards of respect (and, as should be made clear at this time, hygiene). And although, as a child of the 1970s, no one is likely to question my age, I almost hope that at some point in the next four years, I will have the occasion to be carded.

(To make it even better, later that afternoon I was finally able to visit my salon for my first hair appointment and mani/pedi since late winter. Talk about emerging from the cocoon!)

Category: Transgender Body & Soul, Transgender How To