Hair, Today

Having been born in the early 1970s, your TGForum columnist is too young to have experienced 1960s culture firsthand. Had she done so, however, she no doubt would have been significantly influenced by the legendary female musical groups of the era, and taken her style cues from the best of them. The image they projected was one of poise, confidence and beauty. Even now, six decades later, their highly stylized presentations have enduring appeal.

Onstage, these groups were known for their vocal talents, coordinated outfits, bright colors and prominent makeup. But perhaps what visibly stands out most to a present audience are the voluminous hairstyles of the era. They reflect the effort, creativity and exaggerated glamor of the early/mid-1960s, before a more natural and relaxed look set the tone for the following decade. On ladies who were already very attractive, they provided a fantastic and memorable finishing touch. They certainly underscore the value of a well-maintained coiffure!

As a closeted TG teenager in the mid-1980s, I was awed by my female classmates (as well as by the pop stars of the era with their own teased hairstyles). I yearned to engage them in conversations about clothes and hair, but never did. At some level, I’m sure I wondered if—were I to follow their example—someone would admire me the way I admired them. I did grow my hair out in high school, but as a football player and amateur musician, my resemblance was more akin to Jimmy Page or Tony Iommi, than Tina Turner or Belinda Carlisle.

Before I transitioned, the trajectory of my hair lengths over the years was pretty typical. I had shorter hair as a child, followed by long hair for a couple of years in high school, followed by much shorter hair in young adulthood. When I began the initial, semi-regular process of going out in public, I realized some growth was needed so that I would look more appropriate on those occasions. Since my salon was one of those places where I was already out, my hair stylist assisted me in maintaining a daily style that worked in feminine mode, but did not call any unwanted attention to itself in guy mode.

A few years later, by which time I was more out than ever, I felt like I wanted a more visibly feminine cut. At that time, my stylist assisted me in growing my hair out to a bob length, which I quite liked. It proved to be ideal for the gender-hybrid lifestyle which I had developed at that stage. It also seemed to help me become more confident in my clothing and accessory choices, as well as relaxing me more for the camera.

At times I would let it grow longer, but only temporarily. Then, in March 2020, I decided to do so regularly. I was very fortunate to have a cut and color appointment on the very last day before Dr. Governor, M.D. shut down the Pennsylvania commonwealth—along with my salon, and many other female-owned small businesses—for three months, in order to successfully eradicate disease. Like everyone else outside of the federal and state capitols, I found myself with much longer hair when that period mercifully ended. I chose to retain this new length, and adapted to it quite well. (As the saying goes—when life hands you lemons, try to make lemonade!)

I kept it after returning to onsite work in autumn 2021. This spring, I chose to grow it out even further, in order to celebrate both the arrival of warmer weather, and the full restoration of normal operating conditions at my workplace. Since the results have been very positively received as of this writing, the growth process continues. I have somehow managed to keep it well-maintained throughout a very hot summer. Now that cooler and drier conditions can be anticipated, I look forward to continuing the process and seeing just how far it can ultimately go. Hopefully it will continue to be successful, and that I will be able to refrain from shopping for excessive amounts of product and hair accessories. Perhaps there could even be a ponytail in my near future!

At my age, I am admittedly very blessed to still have a full head of hair (even if much of it has now become naturally grey). Were this not the case, I believe I would have devoted such attention and expense toward a proper wig style to best flatter my face, body type and style selections. Either way, the effort communicates to others that one is attentive to detail and willing to learn, and that reasonable sacrifices are worth it to master the process. There is no substitute for the girl time one enjoys during an average salon appointment. And I am now much more frequently chatted up in public by complete strangers, upon whom I would seem to be making an increasingly favorable first impression.

So regardless of how often you may go out, don’t let your mane be an overlooked aspect of your public presentation. Think of it as comparable to beautiful icing on top of a delicious cake. Whatever one’s resources, it is possible to develop a hairstyle that will be flattering for whatever one’s state of life. Even though we may not be Diana Ross, we can always aim for supreme!

Transgender Body & Soul