Getting Old Isn’t Fun

Wednesday September 28th. was my birthday. I reached the grand old age of 87. I am now walking with the aid of a walking stick. I am no longer the young spritely girl I once was.

What does that mean to me as a crossdresser? It takes me longer to get ready, particularly makeup, as there is more work to do. I have to put on foundation with a shovel. One of the biggest problems is wearing high heels. In a word, you can’t. Anything over an inch high gives one a problem. Flat shoes look OK, but there is nothing as sexy as a well turned ankle in a pump with a nice heel. Yesterday, we went out for my birthday dinner, and I was wearing a shoe with an inch and a quarter heel. By the time I arrived home, I thought my feet would fall off.

Another thing I noticed is the change in my body’s reaction to alcohol. I have never been a big drinker, but I enjoy a glass of wine. Now, I find a 6 oz. glass makes me sleepy. The current price also turns me off.

Clothing selection is also age sensitive. I can’t wear items of clothing like very short skirts, or if wearing pants of any description, I must wear a long top. If one looks into a fashion magazine, one sees clothing designed specifically for younger women. The models are young, slim, with a look that, for someone my age, or even younger, is not achievable, and I am extremely jealous.

Another serious problem is one’s ability to accept too much change. OK, I know what you are going to say next. What does this old gal know about change? Well, let’s think about it. I was born before WW2. This was followed by the war in Korea, then Vietnam, and the Cold War. After that, there were many conflicts in the Middle East. The boom and bust of Global Economics. The creation of modern computers and the creation of the internet. Note—many of these modern electronic systems sprung from war. For example, the modern computer created by Alan Turing, with the sole purpose of rapidly breaking the German Enigma code. Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee created The World Wide Web, and all this technology became part of the mobile phone. Credit for which goes mostly to Bell Labs in New Jersey.

I am sure everyone can attest that all these changes and their effect over the past 70 years have been remarkable. Young people growing up with all these modern systems in place find it quite easy to manage. They get it in school and from their friends.

What bothers me the most is the development of the cancel culture and the rise of the Woke. With the advent of cancel culture, we seem to find someone who has created something useful or has good ideas, maybe they don’t always work, but we look for a fault in the person and cancel him. I am not a religious person, but a quote from the Bible comes to mind.

“Let he who is without sin cast the first stone”. I think the current expression for this type of thing is Presentdayism. As for the folks who fall into the Woke category, life is tough, and it always will be. We can’t turn it into a bowl of blanc-mange, as much as we try.

Today, we received our weekly copy of The New York Times. There is a prominent column about teenage girls, under the age of eighteen, having their breasts removed. We all know the reason, I feel so sad that they are doing it so early in their lives. I hope they don’t live to regret it.

There are lots of changes taking place within society. Not all of them are good and acceptable. The change I worry about is the constant battle with free speech. A fully democratic society cannot exist without it. A comment I like on the limitation of free speech is—“Let the donkeys bray, so we find out who the asses are”.

