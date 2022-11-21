Elections and Insanity

Spread the love

The election is over, and the much ballyhooed “red wave” was just spotting. Most of the worst of the worst managed not to be elected, but a few managed to slime their way into elected office. Still, the results were far better for democracy and humanity than what I thought they would be.

That said, the day after the election, Texas submitted HB 672 that makes trans care for minors a felony, and that would de-transition all kids who have socially transitioned already, in addition to taking them away from their parents, probably to conversion therapy camps. Yes, it really is as evil as it sounds. Remember, the cruelty is the point. Here’s the sections in question:

”Abuse”:

(A) includes the following acts or omissions by a person:… (xiv) administering or supplying, or consenting to or assisting in the administration or supply of, a puberty suppression prescription drug or cross-sex hormone to a child, other than an intersex child, for the purpose of gender transitioning or gender reassignment; or performing or consenting to the performance of surgery or another medical procedure on a child, other than an intersex child, for the purpose of gender transitioning or gender reassignment; and (B) does not include an act described by Subparagraph (xiv) if the act is the dispensing or delivery of a drug in accordance with Subtitle J, Title 3, Occupations Code, by a person licensed under that subtitle. (3-a) “Intersex child” means a child who is younger than 18 years of age and either: (A) has inborn chromosomal, gonadal, genital, or endocrine characteristics, or a combination of those characteristics, that are not suited to the typical definition of male or female or are atypical for the determined sex of the child; or (B) is considered by a medical professional to have inborn chromosomal, gonadal, genital, or endocrine characteristics that are ambiguous or atypical for the determined sex of the child.

(c-1) For purposes of Subsection (c), it is presumed that a person engaged in conduct that places a child in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment if:… (4) the person administers or supplies, or consents to or assists in the administering or supplying of, a puberty suppression prescription drug or cross-sex hormone to a child for the purpose of gender transitioning or gender reassignment; or (5) the person performs or consents to the performance of surgery or another medical procedure on a child for the purpose of gender transitioning or gender reassignment. (c-2) The presumptions provided by Subsections (c-1)(4) and (5) do not apply to conduct described by those subsections that involves an intersex child. (c-3) The presumption provided by Subsection (c-1)(4) does not apply to conduct described by that subsection if the conduct is the dispensing or delivery of a drug in accordance with Subtitle J, Title 3, Occupations Code, by a person licensed under that subtitle.

Yeah. Normally I’d say start writing letters or making calls, but the GQP doesn’t care what you and I think. They want to eliminate us. Read all about it here.

Hopefully saner heads will prevail, but I doubt it. In any case, try to have a peaceful holiday season.

